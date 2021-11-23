Eternals – 58% is still in theaters and Marvel Studios is reveling in the good reception at the box office. Although the reviews have been mixed, it is clear that there are many interested in this new film. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film brings together an ambitious cast in an incredible adventure that has definitely caught the attention of the whole world. One of its members is Harry Styles, who plays Eros, Thanos’s brother, a character who appears in the MCU for the first time and from whom many things are expected. Through social networks, new material appears behind the scenes that suggests that the actor had a bigger role.

Rumors about the appearance of Styles on Eternals arose for a long time. Some thought it was impossible but fans were delighted when everything was confirmed a few weeks ago. The interpreter of “Adore You” was present in the post-credits scene of the film, arriving on Earth and presenting himself to the Eternals who were on the ship. The interaction was amazing and leaves the way open for Eros to settle into the MCU and do cool things.

Actress Lia McHugh, who plays little Sprite in Eternals, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos featuring numerous cast and staff members. In one of the images we see McHugh posing alongside Richard Madden and Harry Styles, all three wear the same clothing, suggesting that the pop actor would appear in more scenes than was shown in the final cut. Here is the Instagram post:

It is clear that Harry Styles He has managed his career brilliantly in recent years, not only has he shone in the music industry, he has also taken off his acting career thanks to ambitious projects. We are probably talking about the most successful member to come out of One Direction. Although we could only see them for a few seconds on the screen of EternalsWe hope that in the future his passage through the MCU will be much more relevant and that that little post-credits scene is only the beginning of something superior.

Eternals Marvel Studios presents an incredible new team of your heroes: an elite immortal race who have secretly lived on Earth for years to protect and train civilizations, ensuring the development of humanity. After the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to meet and face the oldest enemy of man, the Deviants, however, there is something deeper and darker in their life mission that will require them to give the best of themselves .

Eternals It has already surpassed US $ 300 million at the global box office, making it a media success for Marvel Studios. The pandemic has weakened the numbers of the industry in general, but we will surely see greater feats in the future of the saga, when other expected films appear.

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: No Road Home, an adventure that absolutely everyone has been waiting for. The rumored and almost confirmed arrival of Spider-Men from the past has everyone on the edge of their seat, all waiting for new details or news to support their suspicions. Everything will be discovered on December 17, when the film finally appears on the billboard. The Cinépolis pre-sale begins on December 29 and a total sales success is expected.

