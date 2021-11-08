Eternals – 58% has finally made it to the big screen after inevitable delays. The expectations for the film directed by the Oscar winner Chloé Zhao were through the roof, and not only because of the filmmaker, but because it would be the integration of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with heroes who are fundamental in the comics. One of the great challenges was to introduce several superheroes and develop each of them without necessarily depending on everything that happened in the previous films.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The truth is that the film has not managed to match their expectations at least in the few days it has been on the billboard. It has been surprising how their percentage has dropped since the critical rating was shown. But apart from the impact it has had on the specialists, it seems that at least they have found a way to generate noise from cultural representation to inclusion among the main characters.

The film presents for the first time a homosexual superhero with husband and son: Phastos; In addition, we have the first sexual scene in the MCU (taking as sexual the fact that the characters are naked in an intimate encounter handled carefully taking into account that it is still a family movie). On the other hand, there are other protagonists who each represents a different ethnic group despite being all from another planet.

Among these characters we have Kingo, who makes a small tribute to Bollywood under the interpretation of Kumail Nanjiani, Sersi by Gemma Chan (of British nationality and Chinese parents), and Salma Hayek, as representative of Mexico. The latter, during an interview that has gone viral in recent days by the Despierta América team, confessed that he was afraid to put on Ajak’s suit for fear that it would not fit him, however, once he was seen in the mirror I can’t help but regret how significant that moment was for her and for all Latinos.

Keep reading: Ajak: this is how Salma Hayek’s role in Eternals subverts the female superhero

I was very afraid of the suit, but I did not tell them because I did not want them to send me off. He didn’t know if he was going to hold on with that tight. When I put it on, I started crying. I saw my dark face in the superhero costume. And when I saw my face, I saw your face, I saw my face as a girl, who had to have so much courage to dream big. I saw the faces of all the girls. And I realized that a door had been opened where I did not enter alone, but inside that suit were all the Latinos who have waited so long for this moment.

The character of Ajak is fundamental in the story, especially taking into account that she is the leader, but with shades closer to motherhood than someone who commands. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the character being played by a Latina, she was one of those who faced a gender change, since the original of the comics is a man. During the same interview, the Uncomfortable Dinner actress – 76% were accompanied by Argentina Victoria Alonso, CEO of Production at Marvel Studios.

Continue with: Eternals: how the Aztec empire will fit into the MCU line revealed

Together they recalled their complicity during filming, the red carpet and meetings with the press, making it clear that a Latino representation is not only on the screen, but behind the cameras. It should be noted that in recent years there has been a wave of leading Latin characters in this type of blockbuster, such is the case of the Chilean Pedro Pascal as the protagonist of The Mandalorian – 90%, also Mexican Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% (and soon his solo series with the same character), the Guatemalan Oscar Isaac who is in full production of the series Moon knight, from Marvel Studios, and Zoe Saldana (American of Puerto Rican and Dominican parents) who has excelled with the character of Gamora.