Eternals – 75% is the next movie from Marvel Studios and audiences are waiting for something incredible. Proof of the above are the surprising pre-sale numbers in the United States, which surpassed Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Black Widow – 87% during the same process. But maybe Eternals be a story of a single delivery. During a new interview with The Toronto Sun, the producer Nate moore stated that the film does not need sequels. Read on for all the details.

The Eternals are characters that have accompanied comic book readers for many years. In the film they will be presented as beings of enhanced abilities, capacities far beyond those of ordinary human beings. Although their help would have been greatly appreciated in Thanos’ invasion, the Eternals followed specific orders: not to interfere in earthly conflicts unless they were related to the fearsome Deviants. The new film will unfold the past and present of the Eternals with an ambitious adventure by Chloé Zhao.

Nate moore, producer of several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, talks about Eternals, revealing that this journey does not need a sequel but that they are still deciding which path to choose for the new superheroes in the saga. It seems that Marvel Studios does not have things totally clear for this generation of huge figures. Here are the statements:

It is not essential. Obviously we have ideas of where we could go, but there is no hard and fast rule that we have to have three of these movies and this is the first.

After a 2020 without products, Marvel Studios returned this year with a good load of series and movies that have become the most seen and commented on the networks. It all started in January with the launch of WandaVision – 95% on Disney Plus, followed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84% In July the adventures for the big screen began with Black Widow and shortly after with Shang-chi. But not even the previous two were able to be as successful in pre-sale of tickets as Eternals; It is clear that the new superheroes (considered almost gods by some) have arrived to generate a high impact in this genre of cinema.

Of course, Marvel Studios has not forgotten to spend huge amounts of money on advertising, as always. In all social networks we are seeing trailers and previews of Eternals that increase the hype of the film. This production draws the public’s attention not only for its epic images, but also because it is probably the most diverse film in the studio, with a cast and staff where inclusion and representation are the order of the day. Marvel Studios has become an ally of minorities and wants to give them all the characters they deserve.

Yes Shang-chi was able to achieve a solid box office with a virtually unknown star, things should be going well for Eternals from Chloé zhao. Marvel Studios couldn’t be more proud to have worked with an Oscar-winning filmmaker for Best Director and they are making the most of it in each of their promo. It is the first time that the company has among its ranks an award-winning name in the awards season.

According to the official information, Eternals hits theaters this November 5, will it be able to exceed the collection of the latest Marvel Studios premieres? The company will close the year with Spider-Man: No Road Home on December 17.

