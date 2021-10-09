Richard Madden is remembered to this day for his role as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones – 83%, perhaps the most important performance of his career. However, it has also had an important step on the big screen as in 1917 – 98% Sam Mendes or Rocketman – 83%, where he played the violent partner of Elton John. Disney has also given him a place in his tapes, and the charisma of the interpreter is undeniable, but there are details about him that apparently scare the studio.

In 2015 Madden was commissioned to revive Prince Charming in the live-action Cinderella – 83%, where he shared the scene with Lily James; and beyond the chemistry between the protagonists, what gave a lot to talk about were the painful wardrobe processes. During an interview, back then, on the show The Graham Norton Show Lily and Richard talked about their experience wearing the costumes from the Disney classic.

The actress from Mamma Mia! Let’s go again – 76% recalled the tight corset they used to stylize their figure and make it look much slimmer than it is. But the dresses were not the only painful thing about the film, its co-star confessed that days before starting filming they made several changes in the design of their suits to avoid showing his genitals with the white leggings.

The prince can’t have genitalia, apparently. We had about two days of screen tests where we had to test a lot of jockstraps [o suspensorios] different, just to make sure we can’t see anything through the pants.

Back then Madden did not remember it in the best way, since they made him wear quite tight and uncomfortable clothes, but it seems that now with the production of Eternals history repeats itself. Some fans of the actor have noticed a peculiarity in the costumes of Ikaris, his character; And it is that when he uses the superhero costume there is a garment that exactly covers the genital area, while in other scenes he uses only dark clothes and the least tight possible.

Every time I remember that THIS is the reason Ikaris’s suit has that flap down the front, I wake up in a cold sweat.

It seems that Disney executives conflict with the actor’s attributes, or simply fear that, being a character for children, they will end up being sexualized in some way. It is worth mentioning that this tape has already obtained an adult rating, so your concern should be less.

On the other hand, it is also possible that it is nothing more than a coincidence, especially since in some of the versions of the comics Ikaris already had similar outfits. At least you have to admit that they looked for a more comfortable way to solve that “problem”, especially if Madden will have scenes in which he needs freedom of movement. Eternals, by Chloé Zhao, will hit Mexican theaters on November 5, and is one of the most anticipated films by comic book fans as well as having an important cast full of new characters within the MCU.