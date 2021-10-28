Eternals – 75% is not only the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is also one that will change the franchise forever, as it features a gay couple of two men, who are husbands, have a child and kiss on screen. . This is a milestone for superhero movies, and it’s something the MCU owed to queer fans. However, there is a group among fans that is obsessed with a so-called “agenda”, an LGBTQ conspiracy.

Because of these fans, Chloé Zhao’s film received negative reviews on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the largest film and entertainment site on the web. The problem with these reviews is that they are written by people who have not seen Eternals, a phenomenon similar to the one that occurred two years ago when legions of fans rated Captain Marvel negatively – 60% before its theatrical release.

Eternals is slated to hit theaters exclusively on Nov. 4, and until then the best movie sites could do is keep the ability to post a review blocked. In 2019 Rotten Tomatoes took action on the matter of Captain Marvel, so it removed negative reviews motivated by hate; after the premiere these continued, but a movie ticket was requested as proof of having seen the tape. At the entrance of Eternals IMDb featured comments like this (via The Direct):

If a medal were given to the woke and mediocre, this [película] would win. Come on Marvel, this was cheap even for you, a movie as horrible as this could only be made with Angelina Jolie and her style of making film modifications … You can’t see it at all.

In other negative reviews on IMDb, which we can now see thanks to screenshots that are shared on Twitter (since the site has already removed them), we find things like “totally unrecognizable from comics”, “invented gender and social message that doesn’t it has nothing to do with the plot “and” this movie tries so hard to be politically correct and woke that there is no need to mention the male character who has a husband. “

Eternals has been officially review bombed on IMDb for a gay kiss. I sincerely hope this doesn’t deter Marvel from making more movies like this.

Eternals is directed by Chloé zhao, Oscar winner for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland – 100%. In the cast we find stars like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumal Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Harry Styles, among others. Most of the reviews have been positive, although it is not a unanimous triumph as previous installments of the franchise have been.

Originally Eternals It was due to hit theaters in November 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay of an entire year. Now that it is about to be released, there are very high expectations, as it is said that it will change the franchise in an important way, although it is difficult to imagine how it will achieve it after the doors of the multiverse have already opened in the Loki series – 96%.

In Eternals we not only have the introduction of a group of new superheroes, but we will talk about the Celestials, whose best description is “space gods”. In both installments of Guardians of the Galaxy we have had brief glimpses of these mysterious beings, but in Eternals finally its mythology will be explored. The Celestials arose in the original Eternals comics by Jack Kirby and are inspired by the hypothesis of the ancient astronauts, according to which mythological gods would be nothing more than aliens.

