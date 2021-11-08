Eternals – 58% finally hit theaters and although the film has had to overcome several obstacles, such as poor critical ratings and censorship in several countries, it is having a very good reception at the global box office. In addition, the public, fans of the characters in particular, are reviewing it in a very positive way. Chloé Zhao’s work will be analyzed in the coming weeks, with some who believe that she was absorbed by the brand and others who believe that she does leave her mark on the MCU. Much has been said about the future of these characters, and it seems that the story will not necessarily lead to a sequel.

Avoiding spoilers, the end of Eternals It remains open, but this does not mean that the plot should have another installment, since what is presented here will clearly have consequences for other heroes, old and new, so there are other ways to re-enjoy the protagonists. What’s especially interesting about these characters is that they have a much more complex story than most, and their powers are of a totally different kind. How will they fit into the MCU? How will they join the rest of the superheroes? We’ll have to wait to find out, but fans are definitely very interested in seeing more about them.

The movie introduced us to 10 Eternals, but it was also made clear to us that there are many more, so Marvel maintains its interest in space stories. In addition, each one has an important value and represents a key point for humanity. 5 have active powers: Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Gilgamesh (Dong-seok Ma) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). While the other 5 have relatively passive and more intellectual powers, such as Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Ajak (Salma Hayek), who also serves as leader, guide and mother figure of the team.

Chloé zhao He was very clear that he wanted to subvert all the clichés of the genre and to achieve this the figure of Ajak was indispensable. To begin with, in the comics the character is a man, but the director preferred to put a woman to show her as a leader in a world where that is not common. Ajak is also the one who unites and emotionally protects the Eternals, and guides them to fulfill their mission. But just as she is the figure that best represents heroes, she is also the first that makes them change.

The work of Salma Hayek has been quite flattered by the public, and she herself has just confirmed that we will be able to see more of Ajak in the future. Hayek was promoting the tape on the podcast Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk (via SlashFilm) and there he assured that he signed a contract with Marvel to appear in more installments:

I did sign a contract for multiple movies! It was fun being a part of this… secret society that you have to protect so boldly!

Why does this surprise those who have already seen the movie? Spoiler alert. Eventually it is revealed to us that Arishem sent the Eternals to planet Earth because everyone’s sacrifice will give life to another Celestial, who in turn will be the creator of new life in the universe. Eternals it does not meet having a classic villain, but raises the issue of decisions and sacrifice, and what truly makes a hero, especially in a scenario where brute force is not enough. Ajak, who was always aware of these plans, changes his mind when he recognizes that the inhabitants of Earth are different and deserve to be saved. Unfortunately, the leader trusts the wrong Eternal and dies without being able to warn the rest. So with this fate … how could I go back?

Chronologically, Ajak’s death happens soon, but we see the character time and time again in flashbacks that shed more light on the interaction between the team and their reasons for breaking up. We also briefly see the leader as part of a trick created by Sprite. Since the heroes lived for centuries among humans, it is possible that we know more about the character in other memories, or if Sersi and the rest can somehow access their old memories. On the other hand, the death of the heroes here is quite definitive, but they were finally created by a superior being and nothing tells us that it is not possible for him to put them back together, even if they are not exactly as we met them on the tape.

