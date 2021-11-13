It was in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% where we first hear the term Celestials, and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% were revealed to us that Star-Lord’s father was one of these beings. With the premiere of Eternals – 58% we had the opportunity to see a Celestial in all its splendor, its appearance, its origin and its purpose; and we could not ignore the fact that Ego, the progenitor of Peter Quill, is very different from this race of cosmic giants featured in Eternals.

Ego is also called Ego the living Planet, because it is literally a planet, since at the beginning of its existence, millions of years ago, he did not know where it came from, and simply remembered being an organism similar to a brain roaming the cosmos, without parents and without a body. Ego learns to manipulate the molecules that surrounded him, while he fed on matter and with the passage of the eons, little by little he was forming several protective layers to house his true being, to end up being like the nucleus of a planet completely. alive.

It is worth mentioning that Ego was never originally a Celestial in the comics, therefore, the arrival of Eternals it only makes us doubt his true nature more, and although he calls himself one, there is still the possibility that he lied because he does not know where he came from either. In Chloé Zhao’s tape, we were shown that to give life to one of these immense beings, a planet is chosen and an embryo of Celestial is planted inside, which grows for millions of years feeding on existing life, so that the moment you are ready, emerge and consume the celestial body completely.

Undoubtedly, the version of the origin of a Celestial who brought us Eternals is completely different from Ego’s version, and one of the writers of the Eternals tape, Kaz firpo, has also recognized it, because in an interview for The Direct commented the following:

We talk about it extensively, but it’s one of those things that I think maybe Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will have something to say about it. Ego is a really fascinating character, the question is whether he is lying or not … You saw the Celestials in our movie, what they are, what they are capable of, the fact that they are really as big as planets, they give birth to suns and they are immortal space gods. even more so than our tiny immortal space gods, so regarding Ego, I think it will be something that we are going to have to explore a bit further.

After learning to control molecules and become a planet, Ego wanted to go further and forged a body to explore the universe, with the purpose of mixing his DNA with that of another species, to create a new being with celestial powers. and thus accelerate his expansion plan throughout the universe, in which he intended to sow seedlings, which were an extension of his being, on other planets in order to transform them at his convenience. It is obvious that his plans are not the same as those of the other Celestials, and it is more likely that Ego has been an impostor, however the character must have some logical explanation within the MCU, as the writer of Eternlas, we hope that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 bring us some answers.

