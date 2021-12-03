Without a doubt, the year 2021 has been an excellent one for Marvel, as they brought to the big screen three exciting feature films that enchanted many, Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58%, and very soon, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, they expanded into the world of television series, launching their first round of original shows on Disney Plus, such as WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96%, What If …? – 84% and Hawkeye – 87%. Although DC didn’t see as many premieres as we would have liked, they gave us jewels that were acclaimed by fans, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and The Suicide Squad – 91%.

On the morning of December 2, the official Twitter account of the Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) announced in various publications the nominees for their awards this year, and both Marvel and DC, took some nominations for Best Effects Visuals

On the Marvel side, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals obtained two nominations in this category, while by DC, The Suicide Squad it also entered the list of candidates to receive the award. In addition to these three tapes, we can also find Duna as strong contenders – 75% and Free Guy: Taking Control – 96%, which undoubtedly feature extraordinary special effects. We leave you the Tweets that inform you below:

The nominees for Best Visual Effects are:

#DuneMovie # Eternals # FreeGuy #ShangChi #TheSuicideSquad #HCAFilmAwards #BestVisualEffects #VisualEffects pic.twitter.com/2aJmjnxJTE – Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 2, 2021

What’s more, Shang-chi and The Suicide Squad Not only did they enter to compete in this category, but they also made their way in the nominations for Best Action Film, competing against other solid opponents: No time to die – 83%, Nobody – 88% and the harder the fall will be – 93%.

The nominees for Best Action Film are:

In addition, Shang-chi and Black widow were also nominated for Best Stunts, as were Dune and Nobody.

The nominees for Best Stunts are:

The nominees for Best Stunts are: #BlackWidow #DuneMovie # NoTimeToDie # Nobody #ShangChi #HCAFilmAwards #BestStunts #Stuntwork pic.twitter.com/8m07R1zasR – Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 2, 2021

According to the website of the Hollywood Critics Association, the delivery of its awards has a very special meaning among the participants, because each year that passes, this association gains more strength among viewers and becomes a greater honor. importance to the media. In addition, the site ensures that critics of this association take its work very seriously throughout the year, and not only in awards season, mentioning the contrast with other organizations. The HCA website exposes it as follows:

The Hollywood Critics Association has a presence throughout the year. Most critics organizations focus on discussing the quality of films and ultimately determining which films will be deemed worthy of an award at the end of each year. The HCA is different because our members openly discuss all of this throughout the year and not just during awards season. The annual HCA Awards Ceremony, which takes place each January, is fast becoming a favorite of nominees and winners alike, as it is a very intimate and special evening.

The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards will take place on January 8. And you, what do you think about the nominated films? Do you think these Marvel and DC films deserve to win in their respective categories? We invite you to leave your opinion about it and we remind you that Black widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are available for you to watch on Disney Plus, and it is expected that Eternals I came to the platform very early in January 2022. At the moment, The Suicide Squad it’s ready to buy in Blu-ray and DVD format only.

