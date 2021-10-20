The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, had its premiere yesterday, and the first reactions from critics appeared on social networks. Most of the reactions point to it being an epic story and they even compared it to Ben-Hur – 88%. The film is based on the Jack Kirby comics, however, there is another influence that will surprise many, the History Channel program, Ancestral Aliens.

The show, whose original title is Ancient Aliens, was released in 2010 and deals with the alleged archaeological finds that would prove humanity’s contact with aliens in the past. These theories are not original to the show, they have been very popular for decades, and the interest in the possibility that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists, has kept the rating of Ancestral Aliens, which takes 17 seasons, and continues to triumph among the public.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we have already seen humans having contact with aliens, in the 90’s Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, helped defend Earth against the Kree invaders; in 2011 Thor, from Asgard, arrived on the planet; in 2012 the Avengers team saved New York from an invasion of chitauris under the command of Loki; in 2013 Thor and his friends stopped the evil dark elf Malekith and his servants; In 2017 the Guardians of the Galaxy stopped the Celestial Ego from devouring various planets, including Earth, and in 2023 (from the MCU timeline) The Avengers defeated Thanos and his invading army.

There is no doubt that the MCU would not be the same without the aliens, whether they function as allies or enemies, but on this, what else can it bring? Eternals? The ancient aliens. According to Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, shortly after director Chloé Zhao presented their proposal for the film, they discussed the theories of Ancestral Aliens. These were Feige’s statements on the red carpet of Eternals:

Ancient Aliens, we talked about those funny theories and that show where we go down the rabbit hole. And it really is about human history and how we got to where we are today. The good and bad roads, what made us who we are today, Eternals fits into that.

Perhaps neither Feige nor Zhao take the show seriously more than as entertainment, as it is well known that it is full of false information, exaggerations and misinterpretations about the monuments and historical ruins they analyze. In Ancestral Aliens, almost any question, with or without an answer, is given an explanation: “aliens.”

The Eternals are an immortal alien race, which was created by the Celestials, cosmic beings of great power that could be compared to gods. The protagonists must face their worst enemies, the Deviants, to defend Earth. The script of the film was in charge of Chloé zhao With Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo. The music was composed by Ramin Djawadi, who was also in charge of the soundtracks for Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, Titans of the Pacific – 71%, Game of Thrones – 59% and Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%.

Feige also commented that Eternals surprised him because he wasn’t sure which way the franchise should go after Avengers: Endgame:

This was developed in the shadow of Endgame and the expectation was after Endgame to go out and try something new. That’s another reason why Chloé’s proposal hit me so hard. Here we were, finishing the Infinity Saga and I was thinking, where do we go from here? How do we continue? Where do we grow?

