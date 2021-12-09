2021 was definitely a better year for cinema than 2020. The global pandemic became the great enemy to beat for various industries, including Hollywood. With the closure of commercial theaters, general fear and health protocols, productions were halted and premieres were delayed or canceled. During this time, streaming services rose to save the day, but there is still much to repair. At least this year we could already enjoy big blockbusters on the big screen and, with that, the numbers have improved. Although titles like No time to die – 83%, Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% and Fast and Furious 9 – 65% conquered the box office and attracted the attention of the public, the Marvel and Disney installments are still the most popular.

In addition to seeing the large amount of dollars that each film obtains, and what this means for the economic recovery of the industry, it is equally important to know the interests of the people, since they are the ones who are encouraged or not to attend the cinemas. In fact, much has been said about how the audience decides whether to leave home or wait for a title to arrive on a streaming platform.

Not long ago it was announced that a good part of the public, almost half, does not want to go to the movies and not necessarily because of COVID. The pandemic put the economy of many, many people in danger, who have discovered that attending commercial theaters involves a huge expense that they do not want to do. The big chains eagerly awaited the premiere of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Black Widow – 87%, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but they did not take into account that not everyone can afford the luxury.

In a year this difficult, it’s no surprise that the films that take priority are those that belong to the big franchises. As every year, Google Trends released its list of the 10 most searched movies on the server. In both the United States and Mexico, the first place is for Eternals – 58%. This Marvel installment, directed by Chloé Zhao, was massacred by critics, but highly appreciated by the public and whoever is at the top of this list shows the true scope it had.

Films with a great chance of reaching award season such as La casa Gucci – 73%, The Last Duel – 86%, Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% o The power of the dog – 98% do not appear on the list, which adds to the endless debate about the power of popular sagas and how they overshadow independent and “art” titles. In that sense, it is interesting that Duna – 75% don’t show up (they do on the US list), considering Denis Villeneuve created something that can easily fall under both labels.

Find out here the list of the 10 most searched movies on Google:

1.- Eternals – 58%

2.- Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%

3.- Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%

4.- Black Widow – 87%

5.- Cruella – 93%

6.- Fast and Furious 9 – 65%

7.- Spider-Man: No Way Home

8.- The spell 3: The devil made me do it – 85%

9.- Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63%

10.- Space Jam: A New Era – 64%

In general, non-franchise films do not appear on the list. The closest is Space Jam: A New Era – 64%, but it is a late sequel, and Cruella – 93%, prequel starring Emma Stone that recently confirmed a second part. In the United States, the list is very similar, but Red Alert – 63% and The Army of the Dead – also appear. 78% Netflix original tapes. In the same way they get to the Mortal Kombat list – 74% and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, two of the great surprises of the year and that managed to generate new fans ready for more.

