Beware SPOILERS!* This article reveals details of the post-credits scenes of ‘Eternals’.

The wait has been eternal (sorry), but the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Chloé Zhao has finally reached theaters. ‘Eternals’ introduces us to a new group of superheroes who had infiltrated Earth for 7,000 years. Played by a cast of stars including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie, the Eternals are sent by the Celestials to protect Earth from the Deviants, some predators who want to end intelligent life throughout the Universe.

Or that’s what it looks like at first. Because if you’re reading this, we assume you’ve seen ‘Eternals’ and you know all the script twists. And here we are to talk about those two post-credits scenes that, as is often the case with Marvel Studios, inevitably are after the footage. If you couldn’t stay to watch them, you left the room to go to the bathroom after more than two and a half hours of film, or you just didn’t understand anything that was happening on the screen, we are here to help you.

The first bonus sequence is mid-credits, and in it we see Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) aboard the Dome, the Eternals’ spaceship. They continue their journey through space to search for more Eternals to tell the truth about the Celestials and Arishem. But suddenly two visitors appear teleported in the ship: first a kind of goblin, Pip, who precedes a stranger whom he presents with great bombast as Eros..

Eros, also known as Starfox, is none other than Thanos’ brother. In the comics, his superpower is to sexually stimulate those around him at will, eventually being able to sedate his enemies. He is usually confronted with his brother, and unlike him he does not have a Deviant mutation, so his appearance is similar to that of humans.

But the most surprising thing, considering that it had not been announced at any time, is that Eros is played by Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer has been breaking into the film industry for a few years: we have seen it in ‘Dunkirk’ by Christopher Nolan and it will be in the new film directed by Olivia Wilde (‘The Night of the Nerds’), ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, in which it will coincide precisely with two other new faces from Marvel: Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye’) and Gemma Chan (Sersi in ‘Eternals’).

And we can assume that his future in the MCU has potential. The scene continues with Eros telling that he too is an Eternal and is in the Dome to offer his help to Thena and the others. Using a golden sphere similar to the one Ajak (Hayek) and later Sersi had, he tells them that this, Kingo and Goblin are in grave danger and he knows where to find them.. Then a sign confirms that the Eternals will return at some point. What we do not know is if they will have their own movie again or will they meet UCM characters in other titles.

The Black Knight arrives

And if sometimes Marvel makes us wait in the room to see all the names of the people who do the special effects (and there are always many) to end a small humorous scene without importance, in ‘Eternals’ this is not the case.

The second post-credits scene, which is at the end of all the footage, introduces us to a new superhero who could be very important in Phase 4 of the MCU: Black Knight. And it will be played by none other than Kit Harington, the Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones’.

In the scene we see Dane Whitman (Harington) in a kind of office in front of an old trunk. In the trunk you can see the insignia of his family that we could already see on the ring that Sersi gave him. After thinking about it for a moment, he opens the trunk and inside he sees that there is the Ebony Sword. Little by little he reaches out to touch it, but a voice interrupts him asking if he is ready. The voice, if our ears are not deceiving us, could be that of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

This is the origin story of the Black Knight. In the comics, Dane Whitman becomes the Black Knight when his uncle, who was before him, dies.. The Ebon Sword is forged by Merlin from a meteorite, and is enchanted to cut any material, keep its wielder alive, and is also infallible against any magic.

Kit Harinton may be starring in her own story in the MCU, be it in the form of a movie or series on Disney +. In any case, it must be taken into account that, In the comics, the Black Knight helps the Avengers on several occasions, one of them against Kang the Conqueror. This, whom we have already seen played by Jonathan Majors in ‘Loki’ and will be the antagonist of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, could be one of the great villains of this new phase. Will Black Knight appear in the movie starring Paul Rudd? We will have to wait to see what Kevin Feige’s producer has prepared for us.

