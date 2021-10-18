As tape of Marvel, Eternals has a great responsibility. To begin with, it is an origin story that will feature a variety of characters that are not as popular or well known to audiences. Likewise, Chloé Zhao promised that this installment will change the UCM forever so expectations are too high. The first advances were very well received by the public, even those who are not familiar with the comics, because the photography, the effects and the cast look very good. Furthermore, it is clear that racial and sexual inclusion will be one of the most important contributions to the future of this shared universe.

While much of the public is still upset that production companies are looking for ways to be more inclusive in their projects, this is a movement that will not lose momentum anytime soon. The UCM has been criticized on several occasions for its lack of representation, but things have changed little by little. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, for example, racism was an important issue for Sam’s evolution and his eventual decision to take on the role of Captain America. In the case of EternalsThe cast includes actors from diverse backgrounds and will feature the first same-sex couple in the franchise.

Those who are more familiar with the comics had no problem recognizing the characters and seeing how the director decided to apply, alter, or evolve the skills they present on paper. But also, some noted that certain heroes switched genders for adaptation. Specifically, we talk about Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, and Sprite, played by Lia mchugh. Why Marvel decided to change the sex of these heroes? It seems that everything has to do with avoiding certain clichés and making better use of some stories with potential.

. attended the filming of Eternals and there he asked the producers why they decided to make this decision with the characters, and they clarified that a narrative balance had to be found and it was essential to avoid certain stereotypes and stories that have already been seen before.

The producer Nate moore explained:

It was a bit about what made sense narratively and what would create interesting dynamics. In the comics, Ajak, he was the conduit to the Celestials. She has a bit of a dry character in the posts, but we feel like the conduit should be the leader, and frankly, there aren’t many female leaders. Ajak, from a design point of view, felt very steeped in Aztec designs. We wanted someone from that region to pay tribute to that, so talking about it just made sense to change her gender. Salma Hayek was amazing.

In Sprite’s case, Moore reveals:

Sprite, the boy who never grew up, is something that has been seen a lot. The Girl Who Never Grew Up seems to be a bit more original idea so it was just those creative conversations to create a balance that we thought would be interesting.

In the comics, Ajak is one of the male elements of Eternals that he lived with humans in Peru, where he was respected as an Inca God, but also as Quetzalcóatl. The character has sometimes been portrayed as a villain, but is generally seen as one of the mainstays of the famous group. Not long ago, Hayek explained that to portray her as the leader, her character will be rather motherly. On the other hand, Sprite is a mischievous and sometimes very dangerous character who is also responsible for erasing the memory of all his companions as revenge for treating him like a child. The truth is that Moore is correct, since Peter Pan up to 5 from The Umbrella Academy – 93%, we have more male characters who follow this idea of ​​the man trapped in the body of a child.

The real reason why Eternals It is ideal to be more inclusive is that these characters live among humans and manage to adapt to their customs and lifestyles, so it is logical that the heroes look in different ways and live in different places where they feel more comfortable. In addition to these gender changes, the film will also officially introduce the first gay hero with Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and the first deaf heroine with Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff.

