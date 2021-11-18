Eternals – 58% has become a huge success for Marvel Studios in recent weeks and of course the minds behind its story are already thinking about the next stages. Through a new interview with Collider, Matthew K. Firpo “Kaz“, the screenwriter of the film, talks about the future of the Eternals and reveals that they are already thinking about an exciting prequel series for superheroes; he even already has the structure to develop each of the chapters. In the following paragraphs we comment on all the details .

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals introduces us to an incredible new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are an immortal race of elite heroes who have secretly lived on Earth for centuries to protect and train civilizations. After the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to meet and face the oldest enemy of man: the Deviants, however, a very dark secret from their past will demand the best of each one.

For Collider, Kaz talk about the plans they have for the Eternals in the coming years. It reveals that Marvel Studios already has in mind a prequel series for superheroes and the screenwriter is very clear about the method he will use to develop the story of each one. Here his statements:

I feel like maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves, but absolutely, there are plans for Disney Plus. Maybe we’ll do Eternals 2 and 3, and then we’ll go to the prequel. We believe that ten episodes could be done, and each episode would be with an Eternal, in a very specific period. The Angelina Episode [Jolie] It could take place in ancient Greece, where he’s hanging out with Aristotle, performing in the coliseums and amphitheaters, and he’s basically fighting in the Peloponnesian War. It is a very specific part of the story. Kumail [Nanjiani] it would help Gandhi deal in the 1920s with the separation of the British.

Kaz He is thoroughly excited about the series’ prospect and eager to tell the story of the Eternals in centuries past, when humanity had not faced such great cosmic threats that they appeared alongside the Avengers. Here the rest of his words.

You can look at the story and have a lot of fun with it. The magic of Eternals is that it is a funny and very entertaining story, but it also deals with humanity as an experiment. Do humans really deserve the gift that we have been given, of this planet and of this life? I want to see Sprite living in Shakespeare’s England and working behind the scenes as his magician, or supporting Harry Houdini on the world tour. There are so many possibilities to look at these really fascinating time periods in history. There sure is a good series there.

Of course Kaz has not offered clues regarding the start of production, at the moment it is just an idea, but it will surely become something that all fans want to see.

The next Marvel Studios movie is Spider-Man: No Road Home, a installment every MCU fan has been waiting for months. Although the company has taken a long time to release the trailers, the public does not lose hope of seeing their dreams come true, and by that we mean the three Spider-Men that everyone wants to see. Although the study hasn’t made the Spider-Verse official, the signs are becoming more and more obvious. It seems that we will only discover the truth until December 17, when the film finally opens in theaters.

