BBVA Switzerland offers the service to some 30 countries, among which some Latinos stand out.

The bank hopes to expand its cryptocurrency portfolio in the coming months.

The bank BBVA incorporated the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, ether (ETH), to the services with digital assets that it offers from its subsidiary in Switzerland. Thus, the bank already offers services with the two main cryptocurrencies in the market, after having enabled operations with bitcoin (BTC) last June.

Through a press release, BBVA claimed to have taken “a new step with the incorporation of ether into the investment portfolio.” Customers with a New Gen account they will be able to operate with both cryptocurrencies, which can be automatically converted to fiat money through the bank’s app, which is in charge of the custody of the funds.

This service includes some 30 authorized countries, including some from Latin America, such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, as we have previously reviewed in CriptoNoticias.

The press release adds that since they launched their cryptocurrency service, they have been very well received by their customers. Mainly, from investors with the intention of diversifying their portfolios, both private and institutional.

We have decided to incorporate ether into our cryptoactive wallet because, together with bitcoin, they are the protocols that arouse the greatest interest in investors; at the same time that they offer us all the guarantees to comply with the regulation. Alfonso Gómez, CEO of BBVA Switzerland

The text also indicates that the bank intends to expand its cryptocurrency portfolio in the coming months, although does not expose what would be the next available currencies for its customers.

Bitcoin or not bitcoin: the banks’ dilemma

After years of having an unfriendly relationship with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, banks are beginning to loosen their stance. In recent months, there are several banking institutions that started offering cryptocurrency services. The most recent has been the case of Bancolombia, which teamed up with the Gemini exchange to offer bitcoin services to Colombians.

For their part, in El Salvador they have been forced to accept bitcoin as part of their day-to-day life. The adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender in the Central American country has led local banks to adapt and think about how to coexist with a tool that is designed precisely to remove trusted third parties from the environment, a figure that especially refers us to banks.