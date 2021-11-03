Current predictions for the price of the second largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH), seem to point to $ 5,000 and up. And, most importantly, it seems doable.

Ethereum will go to the moon

In general, the price predictions for Ethereum are based on the staking of ETH 2.0 and the reduction of the available supply as a consequence of the EIP – 1559. Thus, multiple crypto users assure that the price of USD 5,000 for Ethereum is programmed.

According to the analysis by Marcel Pechman for CoinTelegraph, Ethereum traders have shown optimism for the cryptocurrency that has not been weakened even by the 9.5% correction it recently experienced.

Also, on October 25, Finder updated its “Ethereum Price Predictions Report” which surveyed 50 fintech specialists. Thus, according to the panel of experts, the price of Ethereum is expected to reach “$ 5,114 by the end of this year.” And, by the end of 2030, the panel expects ETH to hit $ 50,788.

Currently the price of Ethereum has made a new all-time high above $ 4,500. In fact, over the last 24 hours, crypto has risen 4.01%.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) sets a new all-time high. Will it hit $ 5,000 anytime soon? Source: CoinMarketCap.

Goldman Sachs aims higher

On this occasion, the crypto community is not the only one to expect a significant increase in the price of Ethereum.

According to Business Insider, Goldman Sachs said yesterday that Ethereum could rise 80%, pushing the price of the crypto up to $ 8,000 in the next two months.

The research note by Bernhard Rzymelka, managing director of global markets at Goldman, who compared the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto index to a market measure of inflation expectations and found that there was a strong correlation.

Hence, Rzymelka found that Ethereum has followed inflationary markets very closely. And, since inflation expectations have risen, the cryptocurrency could be about to do so as well.

In this way, the prediction by Goldman Sachs is well above that made by the panel of 50 Finder experts.

We want to know your opinion! How long do you think Ethereum will close in 2021?

Did you like the content? Share it

Related