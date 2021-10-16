As of today, ETC is registering a notable loss of 2.50%, only in the last 24 hours. It is possible that some fundamental factor is pushing prices lower or it could be a simple culmination of the altcoin season, as Bitcoin is recording gains while a large part of cryptos remains bearish.

At the time of writing, ETC is trading exactly $ 53.39, posting a 3% daily loss, and accumulating a total of 1.86% losses in the last 7 days according to CoinMarketCap data. We tell you our analysis of Ethereum Classic.

What is pushing Ethreum Classic lower?

During the last months, our analysis shows a high interest on the part of traders around Ethereum Classic. This can be seen in the volumes of transactions and their social interaction, where, at least in the first point, an increase in the level of operations with which ETC was found for the first 2 quarters of the year can be seen. It has even been classified as one of the most traded altcoins during the month of September, adding a 79% increase in its trading volume.

In Bitinfo Charts it can be seen more clearly:

Ethereum Classic transaction volume. Source: Bitinfocharts.

The social volume has also been increasing, although it still does not exceed the point it obtained on May 4, the figures show significant growth that can be seen if the figures are compared with those of last year. Letting you know, that every day ETC continues to grow, so it would not be surprising that the volume of its speculators also.

These data do not seem sufficient to return the bullish rally to ETC, since it is not a fundamental aspect of great relevance such as mass adoption in a country or similar could be. Still, they are still very important data to consider in an analysis.

Short-term ETC analysis

In the 4-hour period, it can be seen that we have entered a consolidation period during October. It is a good time to have liquidity, as we may see a bullish break in the next few days after rejecting the support that is at $ 50.

Similarly, all signals are bearish in our short-term analysis of Ethereum Classic, so it is important to exercise caution when trading. Since, there is a resistance at $ 55 that prevents reaching higher levels; if we break it, we could reach $ 60 and $ 75.

This resistance at $ 55 has been reached by the bulls on 3 occasions, but they have not had the strength to break it to continue higher. On the contrary, a pullback has been seen 3 times to the nearest support; which is exactly at $ 50.

Crossing to the midline of the descending channel is sure to extend to $ 50. In addition, the RSI is below normal standards and strongly entering sales territory. A factor that completes confirming the fall are the EMAs of 20 and 50 periods; both sloping and looking for a bearish crossover.

At this time ETC is trading $ 53 and registering a fall that will return up to $ 50 to continue with the formation of the cumulative channel. We suggest paying attention to the candles for the next few hours. Since, in case of breaking the formation of this channel to the downside, it is sure that we will see ourselves at $ 46 again.

The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, not in any way intended to encourage the purchase / sale of financial assets.

