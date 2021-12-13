The high usage of the Ethereum network is painful for users as the cost of transaction fees increases. The high price of the rates is also a sign that there is a great demand for space in each block of the chain, but at the same time one of the main reasons why activity would be reducing.

Statistics from Etherscan indicate that, at the time of writing, commissions exceed $ 20 per transaction on average. Although using a smart contract, it is substantially more expensive and to do it right now requires a commission payment above USD 60.

A few months ago it was thought that the cost of Ethereum fees would gradually decrease due to EIP-1559, the network improvement proposal that was activated on August 5. With this update, the way in which fees are paid has been changed: one part is burned and part goes to the miners as a tip.

However, EIP-1559 has not caused this decline to occur and, in fact, transaction fees have not stopped increasing.

The transaction fees of the Ethereum network do not stop increasing as it has happened in the last week. Source: Etherscan.

It is likely that the commission burn has not had an effect because not everyone is taking advantage of it, as CriptoNoticias has reported. This is due to the fact that the number of transactions that implement EIP 1559 rates is still 68%. It means that around the 32% of transfers made in Ethereum are paying higher commissions to the required ones.

Users avoid painful transactions on Ethereum

It is precisely the high costs of transition fees that are why many users are changing the way they use the network. For example, Small transfers of less than USD 100 are not so frequent anymore. Surely most of you have already realized that it is not worth transferring that amount with a commission that exceeds USD 20.

On the other hand, the Glassnode data shows that the average use of Ethereum commissions just hit the lowest point in 4 months. The figure may be a sign that users are looking for other alternatives, such as Solana, Avalanche and Polygon, which have lower tariff costs.

Ethereum commission usage has fallen to its lowest point in 4 months. Source: Glassnode.

Many are already openly expressing that have decided to abandon Ethereum precisely because of the high commission costs. One of them is Su Zhu, co-founder of Singapore hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. He said on Twitter that he decided to leave the network in the same way that its founders have abandoned its users.

Su Zhu’s tweet was highly supported by the community, something that for the executive was a sign that users are furious “because they were promised a vision of the future and then told that they had to pay between USD 100 and USD 1,000 per transaction to enjoy it. This is dystopian and should be treated as such. Instead, it is celebrated by the burning of tariffs, “he said.

Su Zhu believes that expensive transaction fees make adoption difficult among new users, as well as those looking to implement smart contracts.

According to data from BitInfoCharts, the average cost of Ethereum commissions soared 1,360% from the beginning of June to date, going from only USD 2.80 to USD 40.19.