The Ethereum Foundation and the decentralized services company Spruce are developing a digital tool to log into web services through the use of digital wallets. Which will allow users to use their personal Ethereum accounts to access services on the web. Instead of using accounts owned by centralized identity providers like large corporations.

Today’s login methods are based on systems controlled by centralized identity providers. Take for-profit digital giants like Google, Facebook, and Apple, for example.

The Ethereum ecosystem has tens of millions of active users. The security of your digital wallets has been proven in billions of dollars of digital assets at stake, it is not a theoretical security. For this reason, these advanced security digital wallets would be the best alternative to log into the Web2.0 services.

Spruce is an open source software developer, specializing in decentralized identification and data from the Web3, NFT and DeFi.

“We look forward to applying our years of decentralized identity experience to this work.” The company said in a post on its website.

The Spruce company announced via Twitter its partnership with Ethereum to develop a secure login tool through digital wallets. Source: Twitter

Also, the fact of using the Blockchain will make the logins completely decentralized.

“We will work closely with Ethereum, ensuring that development happens openly. We hope the end result will be implementer friendly while remaining vendor neutral. ” Spruce added in his statement.

Decentralized digital access will be the future of services on web 2.0

In recent weeks, Facebook has been criticized by the US press and the US Congress for its practices that violate the privacy of its users. In essence, the company knew for years that its algorithms were targeting its users at harmful content in various ways, but it did nothing, as modifying this would mean losing many millions of dollars in ad revenue.

Therefore, Spruce intends to standardize decentralized access to services on the web. Allowing millions of Ethereum users to build a digital identity over which they will have full control.

Many cryptocurrency-linked web services, such as OpenSea and Gitcoin, already allow users of their platform to log in with their personal Ethereum wallets, achieving fast and very secure authentication.

