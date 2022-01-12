The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, has shown signs of recovery. After on Monday both Ethereum and Bitcoin will show a drop in their prices, thus touching new lows in their prices since September.

Now, currently, Ethereum is looking to bounce above the $ 3,200 barrier. Action that can lead the cryptocurrency to present a recovery in its price. At the time of this writing and according to our internal Crypto Online tool, ETH stands at $ 3,243. Registering an increasing variation of 5.94% in the last 24 hours.

More than 50% of global financial transactions could involve Ethereum within 10 years

The Ethereum system has every opportunity to be an integral part of the global financial market. This was pointed out by Joey Krug, co-chief investment officer at Pantera Capital, one of the largest crypto-asset hedge funds.

“If we turn the clock forward 10 to 20 years, a very remarkable percentage, perhaps even over 50%, of the world’s financial transactions. Somehow, they will touch Ethereum. The manager said in statements to Bloomberg.

Animoca Brands’ Lympo NFT platform lost USD 18 million due to hackers

Sports non-fungible token (NFT) minting platform and Animoca Brands subsidiary Lympo suffered a security breach on its hot wallet. Losing 165.2 million LMT tokens valued at $ 18.7 million at the time of the hack.

A brief update on Medium from the Lympo team claimed that on Monday, hackers gained access to Lympo’s operating hot wallet and “stole a total of approximately 165.2 million LMT from it.”

In addition to the $ 18.7 million lost, ten different project wallets were accidentally compromised. According to the report, the hacker transferred the stolen tokens to a single wallet and exchanged them for Ether (ETH) on Uniswap and Sushiswap (SUSHI).

Signal and Ethereum founders debate web 3.0

Matthew Rosenfeld, better known as Moxie Marlinspike, founder of the private messaging app Signal, posted his thoughts on the concept of Web 3.0. Raising arguments that did not go unnoticed by the ecosystem of cryptocurrency users.

One of the most important criticisms he made in his post was regarding the divergence of information between centralized and decentralized systems that are part of the platforms that are part of what is called Web 3.0. This is a term used to refer to the decentralization of the Internet.

Web3 proposes a decentralized operation, with the use of ‘blockchain’ and derived technologies such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs. It is an idea that is opposed to the current standard, Web 2.0, characterized by greater centralization and by dependence on platforms.

In contrast, Vitalik Buterin, founder of well-known cryptocurrency platform Ethereum, offered a response to Moxie Marlinspike’s post. Where it agrees on some points and differs on others.

