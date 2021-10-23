10/23/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

The Ethiopian Habtamu Girma, with a mark of 2.16: 02, and the Kenyan Ednah mukhwana, with a time of 2:36:29, a new women’s record for the event, were the winners this Saturday of the twelfth edition of the Bilbao Night Marathon.

In the men’s race, Girma, far from lowering the best mark of the event of this night marathon held by the Moroccan Abdellah Taghrafet since 2011 (2:08:21), it was imposed on the Kenyans Paul waweru (2:16:32), second classified, and Sylvester Kimeli (2:27:49), which completed the podium.

Mukhwana, for its part, it did achieve the organizers’ goal of notably cutting the 2:42:24 set in 2019 by the Ethiopian Zeritu Wakjira. The African clearly surpassed the Cantabrian Dolores Marco (2:49:24) and the Kenyan Priscilla Chepatiy (2:50:55).

In the half marathon events the African dominance was also prolonged with the victories of the also Kenyan Elvis chebor (1:01:54) and the Ugandan Rachael zena, who, with a time of 1:11:23, pulverized the 1.13: 27 marked by Caroline chebet which remained as a record since 2017.

Chebor surpassed his compatriot Gilbert Masai (1:01:59) and the Guipuzcoan Unai Arroyo (1:06:30) and in the women’s event Zena He surpassed the Kenyan Gladys jeruto (1:12:25) now Olaia Carrasco (1:18:48).

