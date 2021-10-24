10/24/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

The Ethiopian athlete Letesenbet Gidey has broken the world record in the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half Marathon, which was held this Sunday, with an official time of 1:02:52, reducing by 1 minute and 10 seconds the previous world record of the Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, obtained last April.

At 23 years old and in her debut in the Half Marathon, the Ethiopian dazzled in Valencia where she achieved her fourth world record, since she also has 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000, which places her as one of the great stars of the world fund.

A duel was expected between Gidey and his compatriot Yalemzerf Yehualaw, to which a measurement failure in Ireland left him without a world record in half marathon last Friday. The women’s race started very fast and covered the first 5 kilometers in just a quarter of an hour, which already lowered the world record by 10 seconds.

At the halfway point of the race, the world record was already lowered by half a minute and the record was already looming in Valencia. Gidey picked up Yehualaw and with his elegant strides, at the rhythm set by his two ‘hares’, he was devouring kilometers and gaining seconds on the clock.

At 5,000 meters from the finish line, the Ethiopian had already lowered the world record by more than a minute and knew how to dose herself in the final kilometers to destroy the time of Chepngetich and set the new record in a time of 1: 02.52, which meant covering every kilometer under three minutes.

The second place went to Yehualaw, with a time of 1:03:51, also below the previous world record, while third place went to Sheila Chepkirui with 1:04:54.

The Valencia race, which opened the circuit this year, is consolidated as the fastest in the world as it holds both the men’s and women’s world records in the half marathon.