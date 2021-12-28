DANIEL VIAA

GABRIELA GALARZA

Updated on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – 02:12

The lumbral reduction shows the existence of a large pool of taxpayers with debts of between 600,000 euros and one million

Former soccer player Samuel Eto’o BRAND Tax Agency Kiko Matamoros, Eto’o, Sergi Arola and IU de Madrid enter the list of defaulters, and Dani Alves, Ancelotti and Patricia Conde remain

The new list of defaulters of the Treasury, after the substantial modifications that the Tax Agency has introduced, has revealed that large debtors owe more than 18,000 million euros. A figure that, for example and to serve to contextualize its magnitude, equals the huge outlay in the so-called improper expenses of Social Security and that the Government has decided to transfer to the General State Budgets (PGE) to try to guarantee the viability of pensions.

But in addition to that data, the fact that the threshold to appear on the list of defaulters has been lowered reveals that a large number of citizens have debts of between 600,000 euros and one million. So many that the data has skyrocketed by more than 1,000 natural persons, which represents an increase of more than 300%.

Until now, the minimum debt to appear on the list was one million euros, and data from the Tax Agency indicate that 312 natural persons, that is, citizens with first and last names, exceeded that figure.

But after the change in criteria, the department led by Jess Gascn has updated the figures and yesterday published its eighth list of defaulters, which at the same time is the second in the same year. And the result is that the data has risen to 1,367 debtors, who also owe more than 2,000 million for the 312 million from the list above. That is, there is a large pool of debtors in that range, and everything seems to indicate that if the threshold were lowered further, the growth would be very notable. In that group will be, for example, faces known as that of Kiko matamoros, the former footballer Samuel Eto’o or the cook Sergi Arola, who owe in all cases less than one million euros.

The modification has also made, obviously, that the number of legal persons has grown. Now there are almost 6,000 companies for the 3,557 in the previous list, which in absolute numbers represents a more important increase but not in relative terms. The debt of this group has also grown substantially: from 13.4 billion to more than 16 billion.

In this process, adds the Tax Agency, the fact that “not only the main debtors are expressly included in the list, but also also, and as a novelty, to those responsible for solidarity“.” The inclusion of jointly and severally liable “, they add,” is the second factor that affects the increase in the number of debtors and amount of debt that appears in the list. ”

Pay not to show up

The publication of the Treasury also shows that “income has been made for an amount of 101 million corresponding to debtors who have avoided appearing in the 8 list to be published in December 2021”, and sources from the Agency add that this payment has been made for a half dozen defaulters. That is, that close to 50 debtors paid all or part of their debt when he was aware that they would appear in the list of names.

