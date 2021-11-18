11/17/2021 at 20:02 CET

The former FC Barcelona player, Samuel Eto’o presented this past Wednesday, November 17 your candidacy for the presidency of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot). The announcement was made in Yaoundé, the capital of the African country, at a press conference that took place shortly after completing the procedures for his candidacy and where the legendary Culé striker stated that will be the “next president despite the pitfalls“.

“If the vote of any of the Cameroonians who kindly voted for me is eliminated, I will come here with all this crowd that follows me, and even that of other regions, to evict them,” he warned. addressing the current Fecafoot leaders. The legend of the beautiful game had announced his intention to run as a candidate September 22, Believing that it was time to “start the reconstruction work” of Cameroonian football. On Wednesday, Eto’o said that the current president of Fecafoot had “failed miserably”.

In 2018, Eto’o supported the candidacy of Seidou Mbombo Njoya, but now he expresses his “disappointment”. The promises made three years ago by the current president “I found them worthy of interest for the future of our country”, it was justified. The election of the new president is scheduled for December, being a key date, since Cameroon will host the final phase of the African Cup of Nations from January 9 to February 7, 2022.