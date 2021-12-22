12/22/2021 at 09:02 CET

Joan Lluís Ferrer

In recent decades, the member states of the European Union have kept a long silence on the slaughter of cetaceans in the Faroe Islands, avoiding criticizing a tradition unanimously considered brutal and obsolete. However, yesterday marked an important turn in this path of permissiveness.

The EU and its member states represented on the International Whaling Commission (IWC), with the exception of Denmark, have issued an official statement in which call on the Government of the Faroe Islands to “immediately put an end to the outdated practice of hunting whales and dolphins”.

The statement clearly criticizes the mass killing of more than 1,400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins in the Faroe Islands on 12 September 2021, as “cruel and unnecessary”, and adds to the criticism expressed by the Commissioner for the Environment, EU Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevi & ccaron; ius.

“We condemn the cruel and unnecessary slaughter of 1,400 white-flanked dolphins, one of the largest catches ever made. Even before this particular capture, the previous ones had been considered appalling and unethical by civil society and by the EU Member States & rdquor ;, the approved declaration indicates.

Dolphins captured in September | Sea shepherd

After emphasizing the painful system used for this massive dolphin fishing, which lengthens their suffering, the EU countries express their concern about the “Impact on Populations & rdquor; of this species that has said activity. This is so because it is a species that inhabits both areas of the EU and outside it and there is a lack of research on its exact state of conservation.

“We call on the government of the Faroe Islands to immediately stop this outdated practice of whales and cetaceans and give them the same protection they have in the European Union, as provided in multilateral agreements & rdquor ;, adds the statement.

The news has been welcomed by environmental NGOs fighting for the preservation of dolphins in this part of the world.

“Finally, the European Union is clear in its position condemning the blatant, unnecessary and cruel slaughter of whales and dolphins in these waters at the gates of the European Union “, congratulated Nicolas Entrup, co-director of International Relations of the international organization for marine protection OceanCare, in relation to the EU declaration.

“The deliberate killing of cetaceans in European waters, reaching high numbers of specimens, calls into question all the conservation and protection work of these animals that is being carried out by European countries. Therefore, this reaction from the EU nations is very welcome and we hope that the expressed considerations will also be understood in the Faroe Islands, “explains Mark Simmonds, OceanCare Director of Science.

Mass fishing for dolphins in Faroe | Sea shepherd

“It is disappointing to note that Denmark has not endorsed this EU statement, as, according to the Danish Government, ‘it does not coincide with the interests of the Faroe Islands,'” said this organization in a statement.

The massacre of September 12

On September 12, at least 1,428 adult Atlantic white-flanked dolphins and dozens of juveniles they were driven ashore and slaughtered in Skálafjørður, east of the Faroe Islands. Direct hunting of pilot whales, another species of dolphin, continued a few days later.

Every year, in mid-September, a blood-stained tradition takes place there: the slaughter of cetaceans, basically dolphins and pilot whales, known as grind, in order to guarantee the food supply for the winter. Is a vestige of the past that survives today and is seen as an inalienable tradition by the Faroese population. But there are also more and more critics.

The exceptional capture made this year has filled the world’s media with shocking images. It is not the first time, because there are very active environmental groups against this practice. However, this time the Faroese government itself admitted that this fishing may have to be limited.

What figures are we talking about? No less than 1,428 white-flanked dolphins (Lagenorhynchus acutus) were caught by local fishermen in a single night, the one on the 12th. The docks of the small town that serve as the base for these fishing boats were literally flooded with dead dolphins, being dismembered or loaded onto trucks. And all dyed red.

Sea Shepherd, the entity that opposes grind, issued a note explaining that this group of 1,429 dolphins “was driven for many hours, and along 45 kilometers, with the help of speedboats and jet skis, towards the waters shallows of Skálabotnur beach, in the Faroe Islands, where each and every animal was killed & rdquor ;.

“The Biggest Catch in History & rdquor;

This entity, which has been fighting against this practice for many years, affirms that what happened this year constitutes a true record: “It is the largest catch in the history of the Faroe Islands (the previous largest was 1,200 pilot whales in 1940) and it may be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded in the world & rdquor ;.

In addition, they also report multiple irregularities, since many participants in the hunt did not have the required license to do so, since this permit entails “specific training on how to quickly kill pilot whales and dolphins & rdquor; to avoid unnecessary suffering. On the other hand, in the photos and videos you can see dolphins still alive on the docks.

What’s more, many of the dolphins had been run over by the motor boats, hit with their propellers, which caused a slow and painful death.

The origin of this cruel tradition is the feeding of the community. However, the amounts being caught already far exceed collective needs, according to critics of grind. The dolphin meat is distributed after the hunt among the participants and the rest goes to the residents of the district where the capture has been made. But, apparently, in this case dolphins have even been given away to other districts of the island so as not to have to throw them away, given the excess of quantity.

It’s not just Sea Shepherd environmentalists who reject grind. They are also starting to do so many neighbors, who consider this hunting excessive. The Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet published a report with numerous testimonies from Faroese inhabitants who are outraged by what happened on the 12th.

It should be borne in mind that this hunt took place when the Faroe Islands had already hunted a total of 615 pilot whales throughout the summer, which brings the number of dead cetaceans to 2,043 only during these months of this year, according to the director Sea Shepherd executive Alex Cornelissen.

Full statement (in English): file: /// C: /Users/Usuario/AppData/Local/Temp/RS19399_EU_and_MS_statement_Faroe_dolphins.pdf