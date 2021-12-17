12/17/2021 at 11:23 CET

The Cup of inflation year-on-year European Union (EU) climbed to an all-time high of 5.2% in November, compared to 4.4% in the previous month, while in the euro zone prices rose at a record rate of 4.9%, eight tenths above the rise observed in October, as confirmed by the Community Statistical Office, Eurostat.

According to Eurostat data, the strong rebound in euro zone prices in November responds to the year-on-year rise of 27.5% in the Energy, compared to 23.7% in October, while fresh food rose 1.9%, above the rise of 1.4% the previous month.

At the same time, non-energy industrial prices increased four tenths more in November than in October, up 2.4% year-on-year, while services became more expensive by 2.7%, six tenths more.

By excluding the impact of energy from the calculation, the euro zone annual inflation rate rose to 2.5% from 2% in the previous monthWhile also leaving out the effect of fresh food, alcohol and tobacco prices, the core inflation rate rose to 2.6% from 2% the previous month.

This is the highest reading of the euro zone core inflation rate in the entire historical series.

Among the EU countries, the highest year-on-year price increases were in November in Lithuania (9.3%), Estonia (8.6%) and Hungary (7.5%), while the most moderate increases were recorded in Malta (2.4%), Portugal (2.6%) and France (3.4%)

In Spain

In the case of Spain, the harmonized inflation rate stood at 5.5% in November, which implies an unfavorable price differential with respect to the euro zone of six tenths, compared to 1.3 percentage points in October.

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday revised significantly upwards its inflation expectations for the euro area, although the president of the entity, Christine Lagarde, reiterated her confidence that the rise in prices will relax towards the goal of 2% at the end of the next year.

Thus, the ECB expects inflation in the euro zone in 2021 to be 2.6%, compared to the September forecast of 2.2%, to accelerate in 2022 to 3.2%, compared to 1.7% anticipated previously, and only relax to 1.8% a year later, three tenths above what was previously expected. By 2024, the ECB expects inflation to be 1.8%.