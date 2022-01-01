Updated on Saturday, January 1, 2022 – 16:00

The text proposal, debated for months and still provisional, was sent by the Member States on December 31 shortly before midnight.

LUKAS BARTHREUTERS

The European Commission has unveiled on Friday night to Saturday a green labeling project for the power plants nuclear and of gas with the aim of facilitating the financing of facilities that help to fight against climate change. The controversial project is processed in a context of serious energy crisis due to the rise in gas prices, which is unleashing strong tensions in the wholesale electricity markets and shooting up electricity prices for millions of consumers across the EU.

The crisis also comes at the height of the EU’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, which implies discarding technologies to make the transition towards energies considered clean.

The document establishes the criteria that will make it possible to classify as “sustainable” investments in nuclear or gas plants for the production of electricity, with the aim of reorienting “green finance” towards activities that contribute to reducing greenhouse gases.

Environmental opposition

The project involves making more flexible the consideration of energies that, although they do not emit emissions, have a strong polluting nature, such as nuclear. Its development remains to be seen, but it starts with a boost to the thesis of France, which is committed to this source of energy, compared to Germany, which has already discarded it.

The french president Emmanuel Macron announced last October an investment of 30,000 million to reindustrialize France with a future commitment to nuclear energy considering it a “key” technology. The plan involves the construction of small new generation nuclear reactors with powers lower than the current ones, as well as cheaper production costs and shorter life.

On the road, France, has the backing of central European countries such as Poland or Czech Republic, which must replace their most polluting coal plants. With the new environmental label, a reduction in financing costs will be generated, a fundamental aspect for States to want to bet on this type of project.

At the other extreme, environmentalists are opposed to the recognition of gas plants (which emit CO2) and nuclear energy, for the production of radioactive waste. The position of other EU countries will be fundamental, with Germany at the head, who have decided to abandon this energy definitively.

Intermittent production of renewables

But supporters of gas as pro-nuclear agree in arguing that renewable energies (wind, solar, etc.), already labeled by the Commission, suffer from intermittent production and will not make it possible to supply electricity at low cost in the coming years.

The proposal of Brussels establishes the conditions for the inclusion of nuclear energy and gas, in particular a time limit.

For the construction of new nuclear power plants, projects must have obtained the construction permit before 2045. As for the works that allow to extend the useful life of existing power plants, they must have been authorized before 2040.

