The government of USA thanked this Saturday the communicative transparency from the South African authorities in relation to the new variant of covid-19, omicron, and set them as an example for the rest of the world.

The US Secretary of State, Antony blinken, had a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, to whom he conveyed his “appreciation” for the public health cooperation between the two countries, the State Department reported in a statement.

Blinken also praised “the rapid identification” of the new variant by South African scientists.

The detection of this new variant in southern Africa worries the scientific community because presents an amalgam of more than 30 mutations that, although some had already been observed in other variants, such as the beta, this is the first time they have been seen together.

Fears of this new strain have led several countries around the world, including the European Union, to shut down air traffic from southern African countries, especially South Africa and Botswana.

The United States, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, Austria and Israel are some of the countries that have temporarily suspended travel or announced that they will impose restrictions.

What is the omicron variant?

South African scientists this week identified a new version of the coronavirus that they said is responsible for the recent rise in infections by covid-19 in Gauteng, the most populous province in the country.

It’s unclear where the new variant came from, but South African scientists were the first to alert the World Health Organization (WHO), and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

The South African Minister of Health, Joe phaahla, said the variant was linked to an “exponential increase” in cases in recent days, although experts are still trying to determine whether the new variant is actually responsible.

After registering just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in recent weeksSouth Africa saw the number skyrocket to 2,465 on Thursday. Unable to explain the sudden increase in cases, the scientists studied samples of the virus from the outbreak and discovered the new variant.

In a statement issued Friday, WHO designated it as a “worrying variant” and named it “omicron”, like the letter of the Greek alphabet.

After convening a group of experts to evaluate the data, the WHO said that “preliminary tests indicate an increased risk of reinfection with this variant”, compared to other variants.

