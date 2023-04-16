Euclid, the ESA telescope that will discover the mysteries of dark matter

Scheduled for launch in July 2023, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid Telescope aims to investigate two of the strangest phenomena in astrophysics: dark matter and dark energy.

According to a report published on the website of Slash Gearscientists know that all the ordinary matter that we see in the universe represents only 5% of everything that exists, while the rest is made up of two things that we cannot directly detect and that we call dark matter and dark energy.

We know these things must exist because we can see their effects, such as dark energy that explains the expansion rate of the universe, and dark matter that explains the motion of galaxies. But no one knows exactly what these forces or particles are.

To understand more about them, we need to look at the universe on a very large scale. In that way, we can see how mass is distributed throughout and between galaxies and also see how these galaxies are moving apart as the universe expands. But to measure things on such a large scale, we need a special kind of telescope – that’s where Euclid comes in.

The power of the Euclid

This space-based telescope will search for and map the fabric of the universe, called the cosmic web. By seeing where the galaxies are, you can see how the expansion rate of the universe has changed over time, which is key to understanding dark energy. And by seeing where mass resides in galaxies that is not due to ordinary matter, it can detect the presence of dark matter.

euclid

To enable his investigation of dark matter, Euclid will have two main science instruments. First, the VISible (VIS) instrument will take images in the wavelength of visible light, which is equivalent to what the human eye sees. These images will cover large parts of the sky and will be very sharp, allowing scientists to capture light from more than a billion galaxies.

The instrument will work in wavelengths from green light (550 nanometers) to near infrared (900 nanometers) and will take images with a total of around 600 megapixels, which is equivalent to seventy 4K televisions put together.

The reason VIS needs to see with high resolution and a large field of view is so that researchers can get a precise view of distant galaxies. So they can see how these galaxies are arranged within the universe, they can see how the expansion of the universe affects them.

Euclid’s second instrument is a spectrometer called a Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP). A spectrometer works by taking light and breaking it down into different wavelengths, then sees which wavelengths are present or absent because they have been absorbed.

Looking at the spectra of galaxies helps astronomers measure their redshift, which means the amount of light that is shifted toward the red end of the spectrum. That’s important because it tells scientists how fast those galaxies are moving away from us, which again gives information about the expansion of the universe.