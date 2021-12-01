It was through the famous app of Chinese origin, TikTok, where a young woman claimed to have had an affair with the famous leader of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz

Just when everyone believed they had found a new partner who has shown that love exists, a young woman has become known on social networks who claims to have had a relationship with one of the fashionable singers.

Eduin Caz has proven to be one of the best singers in the Mexican region, and over almost 10 years, he has managed to position Grupo Firme far beyond what many imagined.

And on a personal level, the singer has shared on more than one occasion how difficult his life has been and the path that has led him to where he is today, and his wife, Daisy Anahy, has been by his side.

The couple met at school in 2009, and have been together through thick and thin, and have built a family for their young children.

The couple have been together for 12 years. Photo: IG / anahydpg

Eduin and Daizy have been together for 12 years, but it was not until 2015 when they decided to join in marriage and as a result of that union, they have had two children, who always appear on each of their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the 28-year-old girl accompanies the singer in each of his presentations, so it was a few weeks ago that he himself shared that he wants to take time off for himself and his family.

They have established themselves as one of the most solid families in the Mexican region. Photo: IG / anahydpg

But now, that love and complicity that exists in the couple has been questioned thanks to a young woman who could have revealed the infidelity of the lead singer of Grupo Firme.

Lizethe García the tiktoker who was Eduin Caz’s “couple”

It was through the famous video platform that a young woman went viral who revealed an alleged romance she had with Eduin Caz.

It is about a young woman identified as Lizethe García with a user @soybienmamonaokkk who made a publication referring to the singer.

“I can burn my tortillas, but never burn the singer who begged me to see each other every time he came to Tijuana, even if he had a perfect relationship with his wife for 12 years.”

The young woman decided to upload all the evidence of the supposed messages of the singer. Photo: IG / anahydpg

As expected, thousands of fans began to draw their own conclusions and thousands of fans began to assure that it was the lead singer of Grupo Firme, as it was also accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation on Instagram, which confirmed that it was Eduin Caz.

However, the fans of the couple did not wait, and assured that it was a montage because the dates are not appreciated.

Eduin Caz responds to attacks against him

As expected, the 27-year-old singer was not silent and immediately answered the rumors of his infidelity, and thanked his fans for all the support they have given him.

“Also think that I have a family and sometimes people are affected; If you want an advertisement, tell me and I’ll share it hot, but don’t do that to me because the children are bad for me, “he said.

So far the tiktoker has not come out to give any statement about it, much less Daisy Anahy, and many fans hope that she does not fall into the game of those who, according to them, seek to damage their relationship.

