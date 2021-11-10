Insecurity in Mexican territory is an issue that cannot be hidden, because unfortunately, millions of people have been victims of this wave of violence that has covered Mexico for many years and that seems to intensify over time. On October 29, the actor Octavio Ocana, best known for his role as Benito Rivers on the series Neighbors, was reported dead from a gunshot to the head. Many versions of the actor’s death have been disseminated in the media, however, so far it is not known exactly what happened that terrible day.

Public opinion attributes the murder of Ocana to the insecurity that is experienced daily in the country, because every day there are countless murders, and citizens have drawn their own conclusions with the information reported by the press. The actor’s death took us by surprise and his family is devastated. Other actors, former colleagues of the artist, have already given their condolences to his family, among them Eugenio Derbez (CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% and No refunds – 55%), who sends his condolences to the father of Octavio Through an audio message, in which he blames the insecurity of the country and the authorities for the death of the interpreter.

In the television program Sale el Sol, the audio of Derbez with the family of the deceased present. At the beginning of said recording, Eugene, who met Octavio Since he was a child, it was he who discovered his talent, he expresses how sad, angry and helpless he has felt about the situation and mentions that he cannot even imagine the pain his family is going through right now. Derbez He also spoke about how the insecurity of the country does not allow people to continue with their lives:

How sad that in Mexico you can no longer live. Every time I think about going back, I really think about this kind of thing and that’s why I don’t return, because it’s no longer life, to be taking care not only of criminals, but also of the police. It’s been like this for many years now, you can’t trust criminals or the police. It’s sad.

In the last moments of the audio, as a farewell, Eugene offers all its support to the family of Octavio, and expresses his wish that his death does not go unpunished, and the truth be revealed; his words were the following:

I send you a huge hug and hopefully justice can be done for Octavio. Here I am in case I can help something, I hope that things are clarified and the truth comes to light.

Eugenio Derbez was the one who first saw the ingenuity of Octavio and his acting ability when he was just a four-year-old, and from that moment on, they built a great friendship. His death was a strong blow for him, because as he is heard in the audio, he is in a state of dejection and frustration at only being able to send his condolences before the terrible event.

The death of Benito’s interpreter continues to be investigated, but so far nothing has been clarified about the murder. The actor’s parents continue to try to discover the truth behind the death of their son, as there were many irregularities in the statements of those allegedly involved. Family members deeply mourn the loss of Octavio, and they share that they are very grateful to all the actor’s fans, as they have shown great concern and discontent towards the authorities due to the murkiness of the matter.

