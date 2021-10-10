Eugenio Derbez launches new series “Acapulco” for Apple TV + | Instagram

Today we will let you know everything you need to know about “Acapulco”, The new series by Mexican actor and director Eugenio Derbez, which will be found within the platform of Apple TV +, so keep reading to know the details.

This past Friday, October 8, the actor and producer, Eugenio Derbez, premiered his new Serie “Acapulco”, through the Apple TV + streaming platform, a production with which he hopes to continue conquering his audience.

The series is inspired by the story of his film “How to be a Latin lover”, which was released in theaters in 2017, although it will not be the same, since the protagonist’s life will be approached from another angle and a little more personal.

The protagonist is “Máximo Gallardo”, who in the original film is dedicated to conquering women, although in this new story, his personality is different and shows how he begins in Acapulco, with the dream of working in a resort.

In 1984, Máximo Gallardo fulfilled his dream when he started working at Las Colinas, the best resort in Acapulco, but he soon discovered that his longed-for job will be much more difficult than he thought, ”the official synopsis indicates.

It should be noted that some of the actors participating in this production are: Enrique Arrizon, Bianca Marroquín, Damián Alcázar, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Fernando Carsa, Jessica Collins, Camila Pérez and Chord Overstreet.

There are only 10 episodes and all of them are already available on the Apple TV + platform and it is important to mention that in Mexico, the cost of the subscription is $ 69 per month; in addition, it has a free seven-day trial.

The application is available for Apple devices and for Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart T, Vizio, LG Smart, Sony and X Box, among others.

Thus, after “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso”, Apple TV + is committed to a Latin comedy to innovate in its catalog, and what better idea than to hire the most Mexican Emmy winner of Mexicans, Eugenio Derbez.

In “How to be a Latin lover”, we see Eugenio Derbez playing Máximo, an older man who lives in an American mansion, after marrying an old woman with a great fortune.

He will fall to the floor, when the woman reveals that she is in love with one of her employees and leaves him in misery, so ‘Max’ has to find accommodation in the house of his sister, played by Salma Hayek, and her son. (Raphael Alejandro), whom I haven’t seen for a long time.

However, things change in “Acapulco”, and at that time, we will know why Máximo is the way he is, a pretentious but supportive man who needs a lot of money and luxuries to survive.

Raphael Alejandro returns with a few more years to hear from the voice of Eugenio Derbez how he managed to have a number of servants, so many properties in his name, including an island, and a large house where he refreshes himself with his nephew while he narrates his days at work that got him where he is.

Then, he will tell us the story of how being an employee of the prestigious Mexican hotel “Las Colinas” changed his way of thinking.