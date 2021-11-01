Eugenio Derbez seeks justice for Octavio Ocaña “Benito” | Instagram

The truth is that the loss of actor Octavio Ocaña, known for his role as “Benito” in Neighbors, has managed to fill millions of people with emotions and what happened was quite surprising and above all something that still cannot be understood.

The creator of the program “Neighbors”, Eugenio Derbez joined the family and friends of actor Octavio Ocaña to demand justice and clarification of his loss.

And it is that yesterday the whole country was in mourning after the news of the incident that happened, in which unfortunately it could not survive, was released.

Yesterday, the director Eugenio shared a publication in which there is a tender photograph of Octavio in his role as “Benito” in his childhood.

Violence once again took one of our own from us. Octavio as a child won the hearts of many Mexicans. I join all the voices demanding justice for him and his family. To his parents and sisters I send a fraternal hug, rest in peace Benito, “he wrote in his post on Instagram.

There is no doubt that “Neighbors” was a great success on Mexican television and among the most memorable characters of course is the little “Benito Rivers”, who was a child who was exploited by his parents.

His parents wanted in any way that little “Benito” would become an actor despite the fact that the character hated that profession.

It was based on a Spanish series, the television program “Neighbors” was adapted by the actor Eugenio Derbez in 2004 to be released by the company “Televisa” in 2005, which achieved great success among the public.

On the other hand, the Mexico State Prosecutor’s Office reported that one of Octavio Ocaña’s companions declared that the actor was carrying a firearm in the truck that crashed in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Edomex.

The prosecution also stated that the actor was killed by a shot to the head and that a percussion shell was found inside his vehicle, in addition to ballistic evidence on the roof of the vehicle just at the height of the driver.

While for their part, the municipal police say that not a single shooting was recorded in the place.

It should be noted that the authorities issued a statement in which they assure that they will continue with the investigations to clarify the fact that occurred in the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza.