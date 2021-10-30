Eugenio Derbez “they want to see our faces” about Octavio Ocaña | Instagram

Recently a video where the opinion that Eugenio Derbez gave about what happened to the young man was shared Octavio Ocana who on Friday afternoon lost his life.

The news about the young man who gave life to the character of Benito in the series “Neighbors” caused a great impression and sadness, especially because he was a young talent who, since he was little, won the hearts of all the people who got to know him and saw the Serie.

Immediately his family, friends and former co-workers who knew him began to wonder what had happened.

This is due to the fact that Octavio was supposedly not sober, he was driving a truck when authorities asked him to stop.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña: Family talks about their loss for the first time

There are some disagreements on the facts, since some things do not coincide for them, the family and friends have spoken about it demanding justice, it was himself Eugenio Derbez who made some comments on Twitter.

On Aguendetv’s YouTube channel, what he wrote is commented on, claiming that he wanted justice and that things as they have been commenting on by those in charge of the case do not fit with what happened, we will share it with you right away.

This is due to the fact that both Eugenio and Lalo Spain knew Ocaña quite well, assuring that he was a good young man and that he had never been seen in a scandal or leaving parties very late, the actor affirmed: “They do not want to see the face of pend … “

Derbez mentions in his publication that he knew the young man and asked that they not lie to us about what happened, because he knew that Octavio was a healthy young man and surely perhaps without vices.

The host of the Arguendetv program assures that these comments were made Eugenio Derbez in his Twitter account and that Lalo Spain himself agreed with him by retweeting him, assuring that he was completely right.

In his Instagram account he also shared a photograph of “Benito” when he was still a child, accompanied by a tender message where he joined the voices that demanded justice for Octavio, in addition to sending a huge hug to his family.

I’m going to miss you Benito. Your departure hurts. We want justice. It is not worth it “, commented a netizen.

His fiancee has also projected about it, they were both about to get married and now that beautiful dream has been taken from him.