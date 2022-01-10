01/10/2022 at 10:15 CET

Angeles Vazquez

The deputy of the CUP Eulàlia Reguant tries to avoid trial that it is expected to be held in the Supreme Court for refusing to answer Vox in the trial of the procés requesting the nullity of the procedure followed against him and, in case that allegation does not prosper, his acquittal, for having acted “in a kind of conscientious objection” before a “sexist and xenophobic party”.

To argue the nullity of the proceedings, Reguant affirms that it is measured before the high court and the procedure followed against her was instructed in the courts of Plaza de Castilla, although the Supreme Court has validated the opening of oral proceedings and where the hearing will be held. It also points out that during the trial of the procés it was already fined by the Chamber that tried the independence leaders, what is provided when there is no crime.

The defense brief released this Monday argues that the fine of 2,500 euros that was imposed by the trial court for refusing to answer the accusation exercised by Vox provides that witnesses who intervene in lawsuits and causes will be sanctioned when they fail to fulfill their obligations “they will be absent in the hearings and judicial acts by word, deed or in writing to the consideration, respect and obedience due to judges, prosecutors, lawyers of the Administration of Justice and the rest without constituting a crime“.

“When this same Second Chamber of this Supreme Court decides to impose a disciplinary correction In the form of a fine to the accused, it clearly conveys, by dismissal, that the action carried out by them cannot constitute a crime. Otherwise, the fine could not have been imposed “, explains Reguant’s defense, practiced by lawyer Daniel Amelang.

Moral prejudice

The strategy of the CUP deputy is to maintain that “answering your questions would cause you undeniable moral damage“because it is” a sexist and xenophobic party, “so not answering meant” an exercise in freedom of expression “and” a kind of conscientious objection, a feeling of moral duty to avoid the discriminatory and abusive role followed by the popular accusation “, so accusing her is a violation of ideological freedom and conscience.

In addition, it goes back to what happened with the former United We can deputy Alberto Rodríguez, who lost his seat in Congress after a month and a half disqualification sentence, to consider disproportionate the request for six months in prison and disqualification what the Prosecutor’s Office is doing against her, because it would prevent her from representing the citizens who voted her for Parliament, since it would mean the loss of her seat in the Chamber.