In 2019, the premiere of Euphoria – 76% took the public and the specialized critics by surprise. What appeared to be just another series about out-of-control hormonal teens quickly turned into a terrifying yet honest picture of today’s youth life. Despite taking certain elements that have been seen before such as unwanted pregnancies, abortion, drugs and casual sex, the show addresses them in a deep way instead of being superficial clichés as it happens with other projects about adolescents. . Also, if anyone had any doubts about Zendaya’s talent, her job as Rue serves to shut up and see her potential for the future.

Keep reading: Zendaya wants to debut as director with romance between two black women

Sam Levinson is considered a director with a lot of visual character and likes to treat the world of adolescents in a special way, as already noted in Murder Nation – 68%. In large part it is because his own adolescence was full of conflicts that he now tries to put into his projects with truth. The mix between narrative and visual make Euphoria a constant journey from which few want to return and its second season is one of the most anticipated events on television.

The pandemic changed all plans for the new episodes, as production had to stop during the quarantine. To keep the public’s interest, and to remind them that there was still much to tell, HBO premiered two special episodes filmed during the pandemic and with all protocols in order. In these specials we followed Rue talking to her godfather first and in the other we saw Jules (Hunter Schafer) opening up with a psychologist. Both stories took us through the minds and suffering of the protagonists and revealed more details about what they fear and seek in their failed relationships. After much waiting, the official trailer for the second season was finally released.

Check out the trailer here:

The teaser that came out a few weeks ago served, mainly, to see that Rue returned to drugs, but this official trailer makes it clear that she is now taking a new and dangerous step by also becoming a saleswoman while still attending her meetings in a crude attempt to get back to sobriety. We can also appreciate the expected reunion between the protagonist and Jules.

You may also like: Spider-Man: Tom Holland and Zendaya think erotic scenes would be inappropriate in the franchise

Euphoria It will return with a second season on January 9, 2022, and although it will not be easy to overcome the first episodes, the advance promises a lot. The official synopsis says that in this new stage Rue will try to find some hope and balance between her problems with drugs, with her family and with her relationship with Jules. Of course, the rest of the cast will have their moments too. For example, we can see Maddy (Alexa Demie) looking in the mirror and assuring that she would look very good pregnant, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) losing control with her friends.

The series also became an avenue for LGBTQ representation, which specialists and critics see as an honest proposal, where you can talk about real problems, especially for trans people, without making them the victims or presenting them as perfect individuals who They are only presented as filler and support for the main characters.

Euphoria It did not take long to become popular and became one of the most nominated titles of that year, winning several Emmys that ended up giving it the prestige it needed to differentiate itself from other teenage dramas such as Gossip Girl – 44% or Elite – 73%. At the moment it is not known how much this story will be extended, and the new season will serve to find out a little more about a possible expiration date. For now, for HBO Max it is one of its great premieres of the year and fans are already creating high expectations.

Do not leave without reading: Duna: Zendaya confirms she will have a bigger role in the sequel

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');