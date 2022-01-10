Euphoria is back with its second season!

The successful actress and singer Zendaya is back for a new installment of Euphoria within the platform of HBO Max and everyone is crazy about this long-awaited second season.

The series that earned Zendaya her first Emmy for the role of Rue in 2020 is back with a second season who promises to follow the group of friends through the sea of ​​adventures in a world immersed in somewhat uncontrolled actions.

However, all of this comes with a strong friendship involved and love ties that are yet to unfold.

It may interest you: HBO launches trailer for the second season of Euphoria

Thus, in the midst of intertwined lives in the city of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope as she balances the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

That is why if something is clear, it is that the entanglements between the characters of the series will be even greater in a dilemma between love, heartbreak and friendship, always with inspiration in reality, transparency in their characters and the looks of makeup that characterized Euphoria.

It should be noted that the second season of Euphoria will premiere this Sunday, January 9, 2022 and will be broadcast through weekly episodes, with premieres every Sunday at 8 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

In what is already a usual practice to hook the public and that has worked very well for the platform from its pay television channels with Game of Thrones and even in this new era of streaming with its most recent succession.

It is clear that the return of Zendaya is a fact for the new season, however, as confirmed by Levinson himself, with the award-winning Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney will return.

Actors like Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams will be added to the stellar cast throughout the season.

As you may remember, in the second season of Euphoria it does not come directly from the first installment, it comes from the two chapters as a ‘Christmas special’ released in 2020.

Where we were introduced to Ali, Rue’s sponsor, and where he also boasts his false sobriety.

And, in a second special chapter where the focus was on Jules, her femininity and the internal struggle full of emotions.

Therefore, in this installment we will see a Jules who must decide whether to continue in a relationship with Rue or to continue with the university; all this, under an atmosphere of adlcclones where the characters of Jacob Elordi and Sydeny Sweeney will develop even more.

It should be noted that Euphoria is one of the adolescent television series that has caused the most impact and controversy around the world.

Its resounding success, largely based on its non-censorship, is what has made it a must, which is why HBO has planned its premiere simultaneously on both its pay television channel and its most recent streaming platform. HBO Max.