Euphoria – 76%, the HBO teen drama series starring Zendaya, has received rave reviews from experts since it began in June 2019. After the success of the first part, the series gained thousands of fans and was widely accepted. Thanks to this, the second season will come to television very soon. In the month of November we were able to witness the first glimpse of the second season of EuphoriaNow another small preview has been revealed on social media and fans can’t contain their excitement. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series had to face some delays in its production, as the program required a lot of work since it had many scenes with large groups of people and many body close-ups.

In July 2019, the series was renewed for a second season, preceded by two one-hour specials broadcast in December 2020 and January 2021. The highly anticipated second season will premiere on January 9, 2022. In the first teaser that Shown, we saw Rue standing in the middle of a hallway at East Highland High School, meeting glances with Jules who is several feet away. It was a specific trait of Rue that caught our attention, because with a movement in slow motion, we see Rue show a smile when she sees Jules, which was interpreted as a preamble to what awaits us in this second installment.

However, the new teaser sheds much more information about what will be seen in the new episodes. The fans of this production are now happier than ever, because they have accurate information about what will happen and cannot wait another second to find out everything that will develop from this. Then we leave you the small preview of the show.

Euphoria It was created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO. It is based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show’s story follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. The series stars Zendaya, along with a cast composed of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika king, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

The show has received many positive reactions from the audience, mostly favorable comments from critics, who praise it for its cinematography, story, score, cast performances, and focus on a variety of highly complex subjects. On the other hand, it became a subject of controversy for its nudity and sexuality shown, because some critics considered it excessive. The series has received nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Program and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. By her action, Zendaya she won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Satellite Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

