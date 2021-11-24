There was a lot to see from Rue’s story and we’re about to find out what’s next for the character. HBO Max has revealed the first trailer for the second season of Euphoria – 76%, the acclaimed teen drama show that struck with its more adult themes. After a long wait, caused by the pandemic, it seems that drugs will continue to be a problem for the protagonist, although we see very little of the others.

We recommend: Euphoria already has a critical rating

Euphoria – 76% is a series created by Sam Levinson and stars Zendaya as Rue, a young woman who returns to her school life after spending several months in rehab after an overdose. The trailer for the second season anticipates several problems for her, not only with the law, since we see her being persecuted by the police, but with the traffickers she met in the first installment.

The trailer begins with her dancing in her house and it is not until the end that it is revealed that she is, once again, using drugs. There is a very quick montage with glimpses of other characters. Interestingly, we see little of Hunter Schafer as Jules, the girl the protagonist has a crush on. Similarly, we see very little of Jacob Elordi, the abusive athlete who served as the antagonist in the early episodes.

Euphoria did not manage to steal the attention of the 2020 Emmys awards except for the work of Zendaya, who was nominated and won the statuette for Best Actress in a drama series. She became the youngest interpreter to win the award and, during that ceremony that was held remotely due to the pandemic, she received the award from her home and accompanied by her family.

Continue reading: Euphoria | A dark and captivating world

The show is loosely based on the life of its creator. Although the series follows Rue’s attempt to stay sober, she also deals with the problems of other characters that orbit her. Jules, for example, is a trans girl who, early in the series, has encounters with older men she meets online. Likewise, Elordi plays a violent young man who, as it is discovered later, has severe anger problems that he takes out on the two protagonists.

The first season received good reviews for its gloomier portrayal of teenagers today, although there were also those who did not enjoy the explicitness of its story as much. Obviously, Zendaya’s fans were eager to see her again on the show, which will return two years after its first season premiere. Levinson and the actress worked together again in the movie Malcolm & Marie – 60%.

The second season of Euphoria – 76% will arrive on HBO on January 9 and will be available, as is the first, on HBO Max. It will also consist of eight episodes and do not forget to watch the two special episodes that take place between the end of the last installment and before the events are retaken in the new chapters. Remember that until then you can see Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Road Home in theaters this December 15.

You may also be interested: Fans react angrily to the sexual scene between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in Euphoria