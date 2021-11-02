11/02/2021 at 15:49 CET

EP

The Bank of Spain has confirmed that the Euribor, the index to which most Spanish mortgages are referenced, closed the month of October at -0.477%, which represents a notable rise compared to the -0.492% registered in September.

The one-year Euribor This leads to two months on the rise and its highest monthly value since October 2020 is noted, when it was placed at -0.466%.

This means that the mortgages of 120,000 euros at 20 years with a differential of Euribor + 1% to those that have to be revised will experience a reduction of 7.94 euros in your annual fee compared to the same month last year or, what is the same, 0.62 euros per month.

The Bank of Spain has eliminated the Míbor from the list of official interest rates, although it maintains this character for operations formalized prior to January 1, 2000. In October it was placed at -0.477%, compared to -0.492% in September .

Regarding the new official interest rates that are now being published, the one-week Euribor stood at -0.570%, one-month -0.560%, three-month -0.550% and six-month -0.527%.

The Bank of Spain also started the publication of the short-term interest rate of money (€ STR), a new benchmark that the supervisor has defined as the value on the last business day of the month for the purposes of Target2 the average compound interest rate at different terms (one week, one month, three months, six months and 12 months) that is prepared and disseminated by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Thus, the reference interest rate based on the € STR at one week stood at -0.571%, one month at -0.570%, three months at -0.569%, six months at -0.566% and one year at -0.563%.

Will remain negative

IAhorro’s Mortgage Director, Simone Colombelli, anticipates that the trend of the Euribor in the coming months will continue to be to intersperse some months of slight increases with others of slight decreases, unless there is “some important change at the economic level or the European Central Bank changes its strategy”.

Regarding the possible increase in the price of the shopping basket due to the rise in energy and raw materials, the expert has pointed out that, if prices continue to rise, the ECB could make a decision regarding its interest rate policy , which would impact the index.

“You can follow the established plan or you can give a twist to your strategy with a rate hike to control inflation. This could cause the Euribor to start rising more agilely than it has done so far,” Colombelli said. , who sees a possible change in trend towards 2022.

HelpMyCash attributes the sensitive October rise to the increase in inflation from the euro zone, which also increases the probability that the ECB will raise interest rates in the future. “These perspectives may have led financial institutions to raise the interest they apply to interbank loans, which is the one used to calculate the value of the Euribor,” they pointed out.

In line with most forecasts, the comparator believes that the indicator will not step on positive territory in the short term. For its part, the Bankinter Analysis Department expects this index to rise to -0.32% in 2022 and to -0.18% in 2023.