12/16/2021 at 1:33 PM CET

Marc del rio

The Euroleague provides surprises every season. At the beginning of the course, Barça, CSKA, Efes or Real Madrid start as favorites to win the title, but every year one or two teams appear that nobody counted on to fight. It happened in the previous edition, with Zenit and Bayern who fought to access the Final Four in Cologne. The team of Xavi Pascual It is no longer an “outsider” to establish itself as one of the teams to consider in the Euroleague, and as for the Germans, it is still very difficult to storm the Audi Dome in Munich.

This season the big revelation is being the UNICS Kazan, current finalist of a Eurocup that Monaco took. That defeat put in doubt until the last minute the participation of the Russians in the next edition of the Euroleague, which was subject to Valencia Basket did not finish the regular phase in the top eight. The ‘taronja’ finished ninth and UNICS began to prepare to have a competitive project with which to face in the maximum continental competition.

Velimir Perasovic took over the bench for the Euroleague project

The first change was the arrival on the bench of a Velimir Perasovic who relieved Dimitris Priftis. The Serbian coach, with experience in Valencia, Baskonia or Anadolu Efes, is in charge of leading a project that has very few faces compared to the previous season. Only four players follow, among which stands out a Isaiah Canaan that after playing 235 games in the NBA, he landed on the old continent to become one of the best scorers in Europe. He is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game, with percentages of two and three points close to 50%.

Former Barça player Hezonja, an essential piece for Russians

UNICS also has an old Barça acquaintance such as the Croatian Mario Hezonja. After not having opportunities in the best basketball league on the planet, the forward probed his return to the Barça club in the middle of last year, something that the entity ruled out and that allowed Hezonja to play for Panathinaikos. The player’s will was to continue in Athens this season, but after not reaching an agreement for his renewal, the Russian club opened the doors for him. Till the date, averages 14 points per game with an interesting 58.2% of success in the shot of two, although his pending subject is still triple, with poor percentages that do not reach 30%.

UNICS has in its ranks a No. 3 in the NBA draft

The Russians incorporated experienced Euroleague profiles such as Lorenzo brown or Tonye Jekiri, in addition to signing a OJ Mayo who was number three in the 2008 NBA draft, and that after passing through the competition and his suspension from two years for violating the league’s drug program, he was going to have his first experience in Europe.

Madrid, Olimpia and CSKA have already been “loaded”

Looking at egos and profiles, the UNICS project could turn out either very well, or very badly, and for the moment, Velimir Perasovic is leading a team that is starring in one of the pleasant surprises in the competition. After the dispute of the first 15 days, they occupy fifth place in the standings with a balance of nine wins and six losses. Among the victories, those achieved against the Real Madrid and Olimpia Milano at home, and the one achieved last night in Moscow against CSKA, whom they defeated by a resounding 67-88 in a match that they left practically resolved in the first half.

The three Russian teams, among the top eight finishers

The good time of the Kazan club added to the good work of CSKA and Zenit makes right now the three russian teams that are part of the competition are among the top eight finishers, something that would allow them to fight for a ticket for the next Euroleague Final Four which will take place at the end of next May in Berlin.

UNICS will visit the Palau next week to close the first round of the competition

Russians will visit the Palau next week to be measured at Barça in a match that will close the first round of the competition. A match that at the beginning of the season could be considered an “easy” duel but now has a great poster.