12/13/2021

On at 18:12 CET

The FC Barcelona They will play their first leg of the Europa League next Thursday, February 17, against Napoli SC. The match will take place at 6:45 p.m. (CET) at the Camp Nou, while the return will take place a week later, on Thursday, February 24, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (CET). In addition to the FC Barcelona game, the other games have also been known. The phase prior to the knockout stages of the Europa League already has its qualifying rounds, dates and times set.

In culé code, where Xavi Hernández’s men succumbed to Bayern in the decisive match and could not qualify for the next round of the Champions League, the team will play the pass against the complicated Naples of Luciano Spalletti on days February 17 and 24, 2022. The first leg will be played at the Camp Nou and the second leg at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

These are all the schedules of the phase prior to the round of 16 of the Europa League:

Ida (February 17):

FC Barcelona – Napoli SC: 18: 45hZenit – Real Betis: 18: 45hLeipzig – Real Sociedad: 21: 00hSeville – Dinamo Zagreb: 21: 00hSheriff – Braga: 18: 45hAtalanta – Olympiacos: 21: 00hDortmund – Rangers: 18: 45hPorto – Lazio: 21: 00h

Return (February 24):

Napoli SC – FC Barcelona: 21: 00hReal Betis – Zenit: 21: 00hRoyal Society – Leipzig: 18: 45hDinamo Zagreb – Seville: 18: 45hBraga – Sheriff: 21: 00hOlympiacos – Atalanta: 18: 45hRangers – Dortmund: 21: 00hLazio – Porto: 18: 45h