Naples and Barça will meet again two seasons later. They did it in the knockout stages of the Champions League, with Barça qualifying for the final eight that was played in Lisbon. On that occasion, Barça drew 1-1 at San Paolo, now baptized as Diego Armando Maradona stadium, and won 3-1 at the Camp Nou, already behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

A historic tie because, until then, they had never met in an official match. But, beyond that, Napoli and Barça are united by a common name: Maradona himself, the only player who underwent a transfer between the two clubs.. The Argentine defended the colors of Barça from 1982 to 1984, before signing for Napoli and joining the Italian team until 1991.

Napoli are currently fourth in Serie A, but four points behind the leader, Inter. Coached by Luciano Spalletti, in the Europa League, Naples finished second in group C for the goal average, as they achieved the same points as the first, Spartak Moscow (3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses). Figures like Victor Osimhen, Fabián, Insigne or Mertens will not make things easy for a Barça that will seek to be in the round of 16 draw on Friday, February 25. Bettors see the crossing as a serious problem for the culé team.

The first Europa League in Dortmund history?

Added to this complexity of the crossing is that in this Europa League, Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund has also fallen. PI would like to be the ideal farewell to the Norwegian forward leading his club to a title they have never achieved in their history. According to Betfair forecasts, the German side is the clear favorite to win the championship.

The Naples, hard obstacle

Barcelona is installed at a distance of one euro with Borussia Dortmund in terms of quota. Bettors make a significant difference between the first and second favorites. SIt is true that Barcelona won the Fairs Cup (before the UEFA Cup and then the Europa League) up to three times previously.

The final, in the Pizjuán

Who knows very well what this competition is is Sevilla. Lopetegui’s team is the third favorite. The final of this 2022 is played at the Sánchez Pizjuán, a clear tribute to the trajectory of the Seville club that would put a historic finishing touch if he manages to win another title from the old continent at home.

Far for bettors are the other two Spanish teams in the fray. Betis and Real are ranked 11th and 12th respectively on the Europa League favorites list according to Betfair bettors. Both will have difficult crossings, the San Sebastian against Leipzig and the Verdiblancos against Zenit.