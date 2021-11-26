11/26/2021 at 10:56 CET

Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique Marseille succumbed to Galatasaray on matchday five of the Europa League group stage and will not be in the round of 32. With four points and no wins, the French team has squandered their favorite position and Galatasaray and Lazio they will be in the next round.

1 – Marseille have won only one of their last 19 European games (D5 L13), it was on December 2020 against Olympiakos in Champions League group stage (2-1). Eliminated. #GALOM pic.twitter.com/sW1q9ufohz – OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 25, 2021

The Gauls, who in Ligue 1 they are currently fifth classified with 23 points, continues in the bad European dynamics: it has only managed a single win in their last 19 European games with 13 losses and five draws. The last time he scored three points was against Olympiacos 2-1 in December 2020.

The team of the city of Marseille, champion of the Champions League in 1993, in addition to being a nine-time Ligue 1 or ten-time champion in the Coupe de France, he is going through a critical moment in European competitions: they have lost in the group stage in the last two editions of the Europa League (2018/19 and 2021/22) and also in the last of the Champions League (2020/21).

Naples and Real Sociedad, also against the ropes

In addition to Olympique Marseille, both Naples and Real Sociedad, two teams of the great favorites for the title, arrive on the last day against the ropes: they depend on themselves, but they will have to win yes or yes to two uncomfortable rivals like Leicester City and PSV, respectively.

In the rest of the groups, the vast majority of candidates are classified (Olympique Lyon, AS Monaco, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio or West Ham) or they have a favorable position for it as they are PSV, Leicester City or Sporting Braga, among others.