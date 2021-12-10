12/10/2021 at 09:15 CET

The forward of Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal, was again decisive for his team with two goals in the victory (3-0) over PSV. In what are his first two goals since he returned from injury, the attacker and the Basque team will be in the draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League as second in the group.

0.44 – @ mikel10oyar has scored seven goals in 16 games in all competitions this season, his best ratio per game (0.44) in his seven campaigns with @RealSociedad. Gunman. #EuropeLeague – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 9, 2021

The Basque, who has missed a total of seven official matches due to a fiber break when he was concentrated with the national team, has scored a total of eight goals in 16 games this 2021/22 season. With an efficiency of 0.5 points per game, the player has the best scoring record of his career at the Reale Arena.

The txuri-urdin is a vital player for Imanol Alguacil along with Isak on the offensive plot. Since he debuted in the first team, the squad has scored 72 goals and 46 assists in 255 games and has been international up to 21 times, where he has scored six goals and has been important in the last European Championship and in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Real Sociedad does not fail on D-Day

Imanol Alguacil’s team did not fail against PSV and was exhibited with a win that boosts him until the round prior to the knockout stages of the Europa League. The goals of Oyarzabal (2) and Sorloth leave the Basque team as second classified and they will play the pass against a relegated UEFA Champions League.

The San Sebastián team continues in great dynamics both in LaLiga and in the Europa League and the illusion remains intact. Those of Imanol Alguacil play especially well, compete and aim high in this 2021/22 season.