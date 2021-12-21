Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – 01:55

Several countries tighten their restrictions or directly prevent the entry of citizens from certain territories

Several citizens perform PCR tests in Paris. CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSONEFE

Shortly after Italy announced entry restrictions in the country to prevent the expansion of the micron variant of Covid-19, France did the same, although the measures are limited, for the time being, to travelers from the United Kingdom. Previously, several countries had already tried to contain the virus and others are now announcing lockdowns and other measures, so that in the coming days new restrictions may arrive that are already worrying European stock exchanges.

Thus, the French Government announced last week a tightening of its measures that will make vaccinated people have to present a negative test -PCR or antigens- of less than 24 hours if they come from the UK. Until now, only those not vaccinated have to meet this requirement, because in the case of those who have been immunized it could have been done up to 48 hours ago.

Added to this is the need to justify an “imperative” reason to enter the country, according to .. Also, travelers will need to register at a digital platform to know their address and to be able to contact them at home that you have to isolate yourself. Germany has also tightened the conditions for the entry into its territory of travelers from British territory.

For its part, Italy presented a new decree, already in force and in force until January 31 at the earliest, which requires negative test from all vaccinated travelers from the European Union upon leaving their country of origin. Those who have not received the vaccine will also have to pass five days in quarantine, as should also those who come from countries outside the EU.

These new measures coexist with the previous restrictions, already considerably extended: right now a person from Spain will only be able to travel without problems to four countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Estonia and Mexico) and will not be able to enter, unless they were a citizen or resident. , at 52.

This list increases notably for countries hardest hit by the pandemic or the cradle of new variants, such as South Africa (doors closed in 66 countries) or India (70). The European Union is one of the territories that opted for this shield when micron began to spread. Interestingly, the day before presenting this measure, Ursula von der Leyen He had advocated opening the borders, but the arrival of the latest variant in Belgium changed plans.

In Spain, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health asks “all passengers who arrive in Spain by air or sea, including those who come in transit to other countries” to fill out a health control form that they must present at the controls upon arrival in the country. Currently, there are dozens of countries considered at risk, but, according to the list in force until December 29, only nine high-risk territories (Botswana, Eswatini / Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe), which are those who must present a negative test and keep quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

Confinements

Some governments, on the other hand, choose to close the doors, but from the inside. This is the case of the Netherlands, which has begun a strict lockdown that closes non-essential activity and limits visits to a maximum of two people per household per day. The only exception will be the most important dates of the holidays, which will increase the limit to four people. Germany has ruled out this option for the time being, but the United Kingdom is considering taking action and Italy will study the situation (locally, in fact, there are already areas like Campania that have banned celebrations in closed places).

Outside the EU, there are countries, such as Israel, that prohibit their citizens from traveling to certain territories. Germany, Belgium, Canada, United States, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey will enter the list of forbidden destinations for Israeli citizens and permanent residents of the country on Wednesday, unless express permission is obtained from the committee that processes the exceptions. Those who come from these countries, for their part, must undergo a quarantine (whether they are vaccinated or not) and will only be able to enter if they have Israeli nationality. Spain is part of the list of forbidden destinations.

In the case of the United States, the list is only a recommendation in the form of a four-color scale. Until yesterday, Spain was on an orange alert (level 3, high risk and recommendation to travel vaccinated) that supposes the closest thing to the approved of the environment. However, the latest update places the country at the same level 4 as the rest of Europe which recommends avoiding travel. The impact of micron does not invite us to think about a change for the better.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Levante – Valencia CF Lugo – Almera