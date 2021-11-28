11/28/2021 at 18:57 CET

.

A delegation of taliban will undertake two days of meetings with representatives of the European Union (EU) in Qatar, as part of the fundamentalists’ efforts to improve your relationships with the international community and achieve withdrawal of sanctions economic.

During the meetings, “decisions were made on the increase in humanitarian aid, (and) the opening of European Union offices in Kabul,” said Afghan Foreign Minister and leader of the Taliban delegation in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi, it’s a statement.

The main Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, specified that the European delegation “promised the continued presence of a humanitarian office of the European Union in Kabul to provide humanitarian assistance“.

The discussion focused on the political situation in the Asian country since the Taliban took control of Kabul last August, as well as the economic problems Afghanistan is going through, Muttaqi added.

The Taliban minister stated that “in the last two days, we had a detailed dialogue on different issues including political, educational, public health, on humanitarian aid and transparency (…) as well as on the security of foreign institutions and embassies in Kabul. “

Relationship with the USA

Muttaqi said, in statements to the local television network ‘Ariana News’, that he will meet this week with the US delegation to discuss the unlocking of bank assets, humanitarian aid and the reopening of embassies in Kabul.

The Taliban said prior to the meetings that the talks would also focus on the implementation of the 2020 Doha agreement, as well as preparing the ground for improving bilateral relations. The Doha agreement signed in February last year between the US and the Taliban established the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which finally took place shortly before midnight on August 31, fifteen days after the entry of the Taliban into Kabul.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced this week that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West would meet with the Taliban in Doha. Washington marked as priority the fight against terrorism, safe passage for US citizens and for Afghans to whom it has “a special commitment”, as well as humanitarian assistance and the country’s economic situation.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan began to escalate to unprecedented levels after the arrival of the Taliban to power on August 15, as a result of international economic sanctions and the United States to prevent the access of Islamist leaders, several of them considered threats global, to the international financial system. This immediately dried up the country’s coffers and funds intended to keep the health system running and the distribution of humanitarian aid to a state ravaged by decades of conflict.