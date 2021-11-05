The COVID-19 contagion cases in Europe are increasing in a “very worrying” way, which could lead to half a million additional deaths between now and February, according to the World Health Organization (who).

Related news

The continent runs through the fourth “massive” wave, which, is affecting mainly to Germany, because this Thursday it registered a new record of daily infections, with a total of 33,949 just in 24 hours, according to the institute of sanitary surveillance, Robert Koch.

Another country that also reached a new record since the start of the pandemic is Croatia, with 6,310 infections, following in the footsteps of Russia, which has repeatedly broken its own records in recent weeks.

“We are, again, in the epicenter“lamented WHO Europe director Hans Kluge at an online press conference.

“The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries that make up the European region is very worrying (…) If we maintain this trajectory we could have another half a million deaths from covid-19 in the region between now and February,” he added.

GetyyImages

For the WHO, the increase in cases is due to the combination of a insufficient vaccination with a relaxation of anticovid measures.

According to data from WHO Europe, the hospitalizations associated with the virus “have doubled in a week.”

To stop the increase in infections, this Thursday, the UK approved molnupiravir, a drug in tablets against covid-19 produced by the American laboratory Merck, which can reduce hospitalizations by 50%. Being the first country to do so.

According to an . agency balance sheet, Europe has recorded more than 1.4 million deaths in total since the start of the pandemic. While the WHO believes that the numbers could be two or three times higher.

New cases began to increase significantly six weeks ago on the European continent and the number of deaths per day has risen for seven weeks. The figures are an average of 250,000 new cases and 3,600 deaths per day, according to ..

GettyImages

The countries that have reported the most deaths from coronavirus have been Russia (8,162 deaths in the last seven days, + 8% compared to the previous week), Ukraine (3,819 dead, 1%) and Romania (3,100 dead, + 4%), mainly.

“Most of the people hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 today are not fully vaccinated,” Kluge stressed.

Actually, only el 47% of the region’s inhabitants are completely inoculated, according to the WHO.

Therefore, the organization asks that the vaccination be continued, the use of face mask and social distancing.

With information from .

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

amv