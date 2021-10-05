PABLO R. SUANZES

“You have to act, but not overreact.” The words of the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, are a jug of cold water for the aspirations of Spain, France or Greece, three of the countries most concerned and most active about the price of electricity, whose crusade in favor of measures at the continental level and changes in the legal framework to allow More aggressive interventions by governments have not received the desired support from their partners.

The conclusions of the meeting of the finance ministers this Monday and Tuesday in Luxembourg have been much more cautious than Madrid and Paris expected based on the data. With gas soaring and prices at historic highs, pushing electricity bills to unbearable levels for hundreds of thousands of people, some governments were hoping for a stronger message. The actions at the community level are not so many, and everyone knows how long the times are, but the balance of the meeting is that the appetite is not so strong, that many believe that the situation will ‘normalize’ in early 2022 and what to do Dramatic changes in the regulatory environment can be more dangerous than positive.

“The current situation is unbearable for our citizens and companies, we need to change and address the situation of the European energy market because it is not suitable for what we want to achieve, which is the fight against climate change,” lamented the French minister, Bruno le maire. “There is a growing interest on the part of all Member States and institutions to provide a European response to this question, which is a global problem and requires a coordinated response. Spain has implemented a series of initiatives, such as the creation of strategic gas reserves that would allow trading with one voice and improve negotiating capacity vis-à-vis large suppliers.We have proposed a review of the CO2 markets to reduce the impact of speculation and, in general, the need to review the regulatory framework in order to be able to give an answer to the volatility of prices that has occurred in the middle of the green transition, “added Vice President Nadia Calvio.

Spain and Greece They have presented separate ‘non-papers’ with proposals such as that of that strategic reserve, a plan for the EU to buy gas as it has bought the Covid vaccines, in a coordinated way and establishing a deposit that serves to control volatility and to break this almost automatic mechanism by which the increase in the price of gas is inevitably transferred to the electricity bill due to the weight in the energy mix. And the ideas have been well received. They will be discussed by the Heads of State and Government within two weeks in a European Council in fact, but where there is not much harmony is with the possibility of touching the regulatory market in depth.

The causes are various. The ministers yesterday saw some optimistic charts in which energy prices stabilize in the first and second quarters of 2022. It is not a return to the past, because the ‘new normal’ of the green transition and the European Green Deal have consequences and costs, but it is well below present levels. It is a question of money, but also of philosophy and there are several countries, and the Commission itself, that want it to be clear and are opposed to any measure that compromises the great goal of the legislature.

The next big problem is the regulation melon. Governments can intervene in retail prices, in setting supply for customers “in situations of energy poverty or vulnerable”, but as a general rule, wholesale electricity prices cannot now be regulated, as the spirit of the rules protects the free price formation on the basis of supply and demand. There are things that can be done, there can be regulated tariffs for consumers who are not in a situation of poverty, create public companies and, in some cases, force the sale of energy in markets other than the wholesale one. But the margin is limited and it is where Spain and France want to get their hands on.

Without discriminating against companies

In Brussels they are skeptical. They believe that state aid rules must be respected, that there cannot be interventions that discriminate between companies, that it is not good to complicate what is already complicated and that there is a clear danger if, due to political pressure, the rules of the game are changed. Claude turmesLuxembourg Minister, summarized it this Monday by explaining how it cost 25 years to implement a liberalized system “that works well” in general lines and that has created a certain continental homogeneity, for which, he argues, touching it would be a mistake. His bet, and that of other capitals, is at best to force large suppliers to not be able to operate as they do now and introduce some changes that reduce their ability to transfer to final prices increases of up to 30% when, at most, it is justified. half.

The European Commission will present some legislative initiatives in December, but nothing indicates that they will go in that line of touching the regulation of the marginalist market. Next Tuesday there will be a ‘toolboox’, a series of ideas and reminders of what can be done with the current framework, scope for action, possible improvements, something that will be sold as action and political interest, but of little travel and that the the most affected countries consider it completely insufficient.

