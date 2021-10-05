09/05/2021 at 02:18 CEST

Europa Press

Europe leads the Solheim Cup against the United States (2½ to 5½) after the first day held this Saturday on American soil, in Toledo (Ohio), despite a controversial point from the host on the afternoon of ‘fourballs’.The ‘Old Continent‘began the defense of the title with a good hand, in search of the fourth trophy in the last six editions of the biannual women’s tournament that faces both combined. Europe commanded in the morning in the ‘foursomes’ and saved the income of three points by drawing (2-2) the afternoon games.

To the pique and the passion of the appointment, it was added the controversy in the meeting between the Americans Ally Ewing and Nelly Korda and Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koerstz Maden. Sagstrom lifted Korda’s ball to the edge of the hole in the 13th three seconds before the 10th that the regulation dictates and as a sanction the point went to the Americans.

After tying the remaining five holes, Nelly Korda and Ewing won the match by one up, to the frustration especially of Sagstrom, with the public also doing their part. “I believe in the integrity and honor of golf, I would never lift a ball that has the option to enter,” said the Swede.

Thus, the United States cut and even more so with the second of the tarde, another one up for Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas against Carlota Ciganda, Spanish representative in the tournament, and Sophia Popov. However, the day ended with the European blue of Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, 4 and 3 against Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae, and Gerogia Hall and Leona Maguire., one up before Noh and Altomare.

European made the premiere good like this with 3.5-0.5 in some exciting ‘foursomes’, all four decided on the 18th hole. Recent ‘British’ champion Anna Nordqvist and inspired ‘rookie’ Matilda Castren scored the first point for Europe.

Later, the invincible couple two years ago in Gleneagles, Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, tied with the Americans Ally Ewing and Meghan Khang, who precisely arrived with several pending accounts of the 2019 edition in Scotland.

Also, for locals, sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda lost their point and halo to Europeans Mel Reid and Leona Maguire also by one up. The blue rounded off his start in Ohio, three points of income, thanks to the triumph of Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.