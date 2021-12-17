12/17/2021 at 1:36 PM CET

Alex Soler

Last month were accounted for in the European Union, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), a total of 713,346 registrations, which represents a drop of 20.5% compared to the same month last year and closed the worst month of November since 1993. It had been 28 years since it had fallen to such low volumes in the eleventh month of the year, in which the year-on-year growth line was also crossed. Compared to the first eleven months of 2020, including pandemic and activity stoppage, registrations fall 0.04% in 2021.

In November practically all the markets of the European Union fell again, with a few exceptions such as Slovenian (+ 15.8%), Irish (+ 22.9%) and Croatian (+ 24%). Outside the EU, countries such as Iceland (+ 73.8%), Norway (+ 21.8%) and the United Kingdom (+ 1.7%) improved compared to the same month last year. The four major European markets lost sales led by Germany, with a drop of 31.7% and Italy, with a fall of 24.6%. More modest were the decreases in the Spanish market, 12.3%, and in the French, 3.2%.

ACEA does not hesitate to attribute these results to the crisis caused by the Global shortage of microchips, a fact that he also points to as the culprit that presumably 2021 is going to end up being a negative year despite the fact that, they reiterate, in 2020 there were three months of almost inactivity. In the accumulated of the year, three major markets improved significantly, Italy by 8.6%, Spain by 3.8% and France by 2.5%, while Germany already lost 8.1%. The last month of the year will depend on whether the first three finish 201 negative.

Hyundai-Kia picks up what is sown

In 2020, when everyone stopped, most brands also suspended or reduced orders for a key component, semiconductors or microchipsWhile the electronics industry increased orders, suppliers had to close due to waves of contagion and the stock of the component vanished. Hyundai-Kia did not reduce its supply, but also increased it, and when the auto industry started and wanted to regain the pace of orders, suppliers could not keep up with the demand. That is why Hyundai-Kia has cars in stock and very short waiting lists.

For all this, the South Korean group was the only one that improved sales last month in the EU, with a 20.9% increase thanks to 28.8% from Hyundai and 13% from Kia. Very specific brands from other consortiums also registered increases, such as 2.7% for Porsche, a brand to which the Volkswagen Group prioritizes the shipment of chips, 4.2% for Dacia, 95% for Alpine and 56.9 % of Lada, the last three of the Renault Group. However, its volume is low and the collapse of 22.3% in Renault weighs on the result of the whole group, which yields 12.9%. Seat sold 27.2% less, although it was one of those that fell the least of the Volkswagen Group, which lost 33.7% of sales with striking falls of Volkswagen (-33.7%), Audi (-34.9% ) and Skoda (-28.6%). The Stellantis group, which registered a 23.5% decrease in registrations, was just 1,000 units (151,973) short of exceeding Volkswagen’s 152,848 registrations and becoming the best-selling consortium in the EU.